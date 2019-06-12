CarPlay is Apple’s feature that brings communication and entertainment functions to the built-in screen in your car using iPhone apps. The feature appears on a lot of aftermarket displays and new cars that you can buy today.
As CarPlay support shows up from more manufacturers, we’re also seeing more developers enable CarPlay capabilities in their own apps. Once you install these apps on your iPhone, they appear on your CarPlay-enabled display when you connect your iPhone. Read on for the growing list of iPhone apps that support CarPlay.
Updated June 12, 2019 with the latest CarPlay apps coming in iOS 13 this fall plus TomTom’s new CarPlay app.
Apple’s built-in apps
- Phone (Favorites, Recents, Contacts, Keypad, Voicemail)
- Music (Apple Music including Beats 1)
- Maps (Search, POI’s, Navigation, Nearby, Lane Guidance, ETA sharing)
- Messages (Create, read, reply over Siri)
- Now Playing (This will show audio content from any iPhone app similar to iOS’s Control Center)
- Podcasts (Also works with Siri)
- Books (Since iOS 8.4 for playing audiobooks)
- Calendar (Since iOS 13 for viewing current and upcoming events, including addresses)
- Settings (Since iOS 13 for controlling Do Not Disturb While Driving, Light and Dark Mode, and Siri Suggestions)
- Dashboard (A new addition to the Home Screen since iOS 13, includes tiles for navigation, favorite locations, now playing audio, Siri Suggestions, and calendar events)
App Store apps
- Acast
- Amazon Audible
- Amazon Music
- Anchor
- Audio Books by AudioBooks.com
- audioBoom
- CBS Radio News
- Castro Podcast Player
- Clammr Radio
- Dash Radio
- Deezer Music
- Digital Concert Hall
- Downcast
- Free Audiobooks
- Google Maps
- Google Play Books
- Google Play Music
- iHeartRadio
- NPR One
- MLB At Bat
- Mixcloud
- NBA
- Orange Radio
- Overcast: Podcast Player
- Pandora Radio (Will work with Siri in iOS 13)
- Pocket Casts
- Radio Deejay
- Radio Disney
- Rdio (Update: Pandora acquired and shut down this service)
- SiriusXM Radio
- Slacker Radio
- Spotify
- Stitcher Radio for Podcasts
- Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps (Offline maps)
- Tidal
- TomTom GO Navigation
- TuneIn Radio
- Umano: Listen to News Articles (Update: Dropbox acquired and shut down this service)
- VOX
- Waze (Will work with Siri in iOS 13)
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Stay tuned for more CarPlay apps as they update in the future!