9to5Mac Daily: June 19, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded throughout the week. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- New Apple Store design changes prioritize a straightforward shopping experience
- Apple completes Best Buy repair partnership with nearly 1,000 US locations
- Report: Apple talking with supply chain to investigate moving 30% of production out of China
- What’s new in iOS 13 beta 2? Files improvements, Camera updates, more
- Hands-on with iOS 13 beta 2 new changes and features [Video]
- Ming-Chi Kuo reports 2020 iPhone lineup to feature new smaller and larger OLED screen sizes, 5G connectivity
- Everything we know about the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max so far
- Twitter offers new details on its upcoming Mac app using Project Catalyst
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Follow Zac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!