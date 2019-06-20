9to5Mac Daily: June 20, 2019

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple says News, Home, Stocks, and Voice Memos will see major improvements with upcoming macOS Catalina
- Apple Card availability expanded to retail employees ahead of summer US launch
- Apple says Trump tariffs would affect all product costs, require less US investment
- [Update: Available now in the US and UK] Harry Potter: Wizards Unite iPhone and Android AR game available, but only in two countries
- Apple launches recall program for select MacBook Pros due to battery safety concerns
