9to5Mac Daily: June 26, 2019 – Apple Pay in Europe, Apple acquires a self-driving startup

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Apollo for Reddit: A powerful Reddit client for iOS, designed by a former Apple employee. Download it on the App Store.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple Pay now rolling out to users in Slovakia, Portugal, and more
- Apple News launches Democratic candidate guide for the 2020 presidential campaign
- Polar Ignite sport watch heats up Apple Watch competition with sleep and fitness coaching
- Apple confirms acquisition of Drive․ai self-driving car startup [U]
- Comment: A notchless iPhone is a way off yet, despite Oppo’s announcement
- Real-life 5G test burns through data plan in less than an hour
- Hands-on with Satechi’s new HomeKit Dual Smart Outlet
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Products mentioned in this episode: Satechi HomeKit Dual Smart Outlet
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!