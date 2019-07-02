Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Tim Cook slams WSJ report on Jony Ive’s departure from Apple as ‘absurd’
- In interview, Eddy Cue denies reports that he and Tim Cook sent script notes for Apple TV+ shows
- Apple execs and third-party developers share deep dive on what to expect from Catalyst in macOS Catalina
- Apple schedules Q3 2019 earnings announcement for July 30
- Downtown Nashville Apple Store design pictured at Fifth + Broadway
- Apple Watch helping Australia’s Women’s Cricket team optimize training and avoid injury
