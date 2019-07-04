Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Kolide: User focused security for teams that use Slack. Try Kolide’s new product free for 30 days for your entire fleet.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Kuo: Apple to include new scissor switch keyboard in 2019 MacBook Air and 2020 MacBook Pro
- Apple releases second public betas of macOS Catalina, tvOS 13
- Apple now under third privacy investigation in Ireland; other tech giants too
- 9to5Mac Watch Time podcast episode 1: The Apple Watch warm up
- Watch Time Stories: Apple Watch — from work to working out
- Apple debuts two new privacy-focused billboards, including one near a Google building
- Hands-on: iOS 13 beta 3 changes and features [Video]
- How to create a bootable macOS Catalina 10.15 USB install drive [Video]
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Follow Zac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!