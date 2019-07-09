9to5Mac Daily: July 09, 2019 – New MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- $1299 entry-level MacBook Pro now features 8th-gen Intel processors, Touch ID and Touch Bar
- Apple releases 2019 Retina MacBook Air with True Tone display, lowers price to $1099 — $999 for students
- Apple stops selling 12-inch MacBook and previous generation MacBook Air
- Apple 2019 Back to School: Get free Beats headphones with iPad Air, iPad Pro, or Mac purchase
- Apple revives classic Texas Hold’em iOS game to mark 10 years of the App Store
- Report: Apple starting production of new 10.2-inch iPad in July, 16-inch MacBook Pro coming in fall
- Apple releasing second public beta of iOS 13 to users today [U]
- Digitimes: 3D Touch removed from all iPhone 11 models, Apple adding BOE as second OLED screen supplier
