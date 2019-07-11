9to5Mac Daily: July 11, 2019 – Apple Watch Walkie-Talkie, iPhone rumors

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple disables Walkie-Talkie due to exploit that could allow someone to secretly listen in without consent
- Apple pushes silent macOS update to remove web server secretly installed by Zoom
- Five new iPads show up in Apple regulatory filings, suggests 10.2-inch iPad destined for September release
- Supply chain reports say Apple developing in-screen Touch ID, will ditch Face ID by 2021
- Five of the best under-the-radar features in iOS 13 [Video]
- Tesla engineer admits uploading Autopilot source code to iCloud before leaving for competitor
- Which MacBook is right for you? Here’s how the 2019 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro compare
