Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Ditto: Try Ditto for free to let anyone share their screen—Mac, Windows, Android, Chrome and iOS to Apple TVs.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- WSJ: Apple spent $15M per episode on its upcoming ‘See’ drama for Apple TV+
- IDC estimates Mac shipments were up 10% in Q2, but Gartner says otherwise
- Latest Apple Pay promotion offers free fries at McDonald’s all month
- What happens when an AirPod gets lost in a NYC subway station? [Video]
- Comment: Apple’s $999 MacBook Air and Beats education deal is the most compelling in years
- Don’t wait for Prime Day, Amazon is taking up to $250 off the latest iPad Pros
- Apple MacBook Pros start at $1,230 in this 1-day sale (Cert. Refurb)
- 9to5Toys on Twitter
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Follow Trevor:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!