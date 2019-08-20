Noticed that your iPhone X, XR, or XS doesn’t show the battery percentage in the status bar? Read along for four ways to show your battery percentage on Apple’s recent iPhones.

With the status bar being more compact on Apple’s iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max, there’s less room to show device information compared to previous iPhones that had a status bar running across the entire width of the display.

While there’s not a way to permanently show your battery percentage on the Lock screen and Home screen on the most recent iPhones, here are four ways to quickly get a look at your exact battery level.

How to show battery percentage on iPhone X, XR, and XS

Open Control Center (swipe down from top right corner) From the Lock screen or Home screen, swipe from left to right, and you’ll find the battery percentage near the top of the Today View screen Ask Siri Plug in your iPhone, and you’ll momentarily see the percentage show on the Lock screen

Here’s how these steps look in practice:

