September’s iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade deals: Get max cash for old devices

It’s that time of year again. Apple’s fall event — expected to bring new products spanning Apple’s entire lineup — is right around the corner. That means new iPhones, MacBooks, and maybe refreshed iPads and Apple Watch as well. So what are you to do with all your old gear? Recycle it of course! And while you’re at it, why not get some cash for those devices? This month’s trade in values below…
There are many ways to sell your iPhone and other Apple devices and ensure they’re properly recycled or reused. For newer devices, we recommend our very own trade-in partner MyPhones Unlimited, which offers competitive trade in values (in cash!) for the full range of Apple devices — from iPhone, to iPad, to MacBook. Apple Trade In is also a popular option, and if you’re going to be purchasing a new Apple product with the funds anyway, an Apple Store gift card might not be a turn-off for you.
Other sites like Gazelle and Decluttr, or even your cellular carrier (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint all have trade in programs) might be worth checking out as well. Here’s a sampling of some of the best trade-in offers we were able to find for September…
How much is your iPhone 8 worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $240 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $320 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $225 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $289 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $338 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
How much is your iPhone X worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $360 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- Gazelle: $379 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $400 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: $350 (64GB, carrier model, good)
How much is your iPhone XS worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $500 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $550 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- Gazelle: $496 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: $420 (64GB, carrier model, good)
How much is your iPad Pro worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (11-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $450 cash (12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $210 cash (10.5-inch 2nd gen, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $270 Apple Gift Card (10.5-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $140 cash (9.7-inch, 32GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $170 Apple Gift Card (9.7-inch, 32GB, WiFi, good)
How much is your iPad Air worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $45 cash (iPad Air 1st gen, 16GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $70 cash (iPad Air 2nd gen, 16GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $65 Apple Gift Card (iPad Air 1st gen, 16GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $120 Apple Gift Card (iPad Air 2nd gen, 16GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $64 cash (iPad Air 1st gen, 16GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $80 cash (iPad Air 2nd gen, 16GB, WiFi, good)
How much is your MacBook Pro worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (Late-2016, base model, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $500 cash (Mid-2017, base model, good) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $555 Apple Gift Card (Late-2016, base model, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $550 Apple Gift Card (Mid-2017, base model, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $840 Apple Gift Card (Mid-2018, base model, good)
How much is your Apple Watch worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $50 cash (aluminum Series 1, 42mm) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $50 cash (aluminum Series 2, 42mm) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $90 cash (aluminum Series 3, 42mm, GPS) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (aluminum Series 4, 44mm, GPS) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $55 Apple Gift Card (aluminum Series 1, 42mm)
- Apple Trade-In: $85 Apple Gift Card (aluminum Series 2, 42mm)
- Apple Trade-In: $105 Apple Gift Card (aluminum Series 3, 42mm)
How much are your AirPods worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $40 cash (1st gen, good condition) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $50 cash (2nd gen, good condition) (Support the site!)
Older iPhone and Apple devices can be dropped off at Best Buy, Staples, and Apple Stores for free recycling if you just want to ensure minimal environmental impact.
