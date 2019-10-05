Working out with Apple Watch? These smart scales sync weight with iPhone

Apple Watch can help you stay motivated to exercise and improve your health, and smart scales that sync data to the iPhone can be a fun and useful way to track your progress. If you want to easily collect your weight and other measurement data in the Health app on iPhone, the trick is to find a scale that works with HealthKit. Here are some of the current options on the market:

Sync your weight with Health app

HealthKit is Apple’s framework on iOS for sharing health data with granular permission between Apple’s built-in Health app on the iPhone and third-party health apps like from the makers of smart scales. When you weigh yourself, the HealthKit-compatible scale syncs the data to its own app, then shares the data in Apple’s Health app alongside other health-related data collected by Apple Watch.

Prices will vary at different times so check each link for the best cost comparison.

Withings

Body Wi-Fi Scale (Amazon)

Body+ Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale (Amazon)

Body Cardio Wi-Fi Smart Scale with Body Composition and Heart Rate (Amazon)

Note that the Withings branding can be confusing. That’s because Withings was bought by Nokia and re-branded, then sold to its founder with its original name. Branding aside, the hardware is reliable and works well with HealthKit. Each model comes in white or black with Body+ also available in a Pastel Sand option.

The basic model is great for simply capturing your weight and having it appear in Apple’s Health app. The upgraded versions capture more data like body fat percentage and BMI which can be useful, although the pricier heart rate model isn’t necessary if you wear an Apple Watch.

Qardio

QardioBase 2 Wireless Smart Scale and Body Analyzer (Amazon)

If you’re not impressed with the Withings options, Qardio has an attractive alternative with a few improvements. QardioBase 2 captures weight, body fat percentage, and BMI data for the Health app on iPhone, and its round design stands out. Qardio also has a decent Apple Watch app that shows you your last captured measurements.

It also features a built-in rechargeable battery, not consumable batteries that need to be replaced after several months. Neither Withings nor Qardio have great iPhone apps, but they require little interaction when the scales are used primarily for populating weight data in the Health app.

iHealth

Lite Wireless Scale (Amazon)

Core Wireless Body Composition Scale (Amazon)

iHealth makes lots of HealthKit-compatible accessories including smart scales. The cheaper Lite model looks like it may be on its way out, but it tracks both weight and BMI. The upgraded Core version also tracks body fat percentage and more.

More

Eufy BodySense Smart Scale (Amazon)

RENPHO Bluetooth Body Fat Scale (Amazon)

Runcobo Weight Scale (Amazon)

Eufy has an appealing price that isn’t much higher than some basic scales on the market. You get weight, BMI, body fat percentage, and other measurements that sync with the Health app on the iPhone.

RENPHO is priced the most aggressively and touts 13 total measurements with over 10,000 Amazon reviews. Runcobo is an Amazon top seller with 14 total measurements and a five star rating.

Have your own favorite smart scale that syncs with the Health app on iPhone? Share your recommendation in the comments below.

