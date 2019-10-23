9to5Mac Watch Time episode 9: Passion for technology with Will Sigmon

Will Sigmon joins Zac to talk about their shared passion for technology, Will’s experience excelling with dwarfism, practical uses for Apple Watch Walkie-Talkie, Made for iPhone hearing aid integration with iOS and watchOS, and much more.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks during season one.
Links discussed in this episode:
- Slice Podcast
- We’re All Just People, with special guest Zac Hall
- On Purpose Podcast
- Use Made for iPhone hearing devices
- Use Walkie-Talkie on your Apple Watch
- Use Accessibility features on your Apple Watch
- Subscribe, Rate, and Review!
Follow Zac:
Follow Will:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!