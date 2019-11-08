Apple Arcade launched with close to 100 titles and the service is seeing new games added regularly. Follow along with our guide on the latest from Apple’s gaming service.

You can learn more about and download all the new games by heading to the Arcade tab in the App Store, then swipe down to the very bottom and tap “See All Games.” The newest games are listed at the top.

If you haven’t signed up yet, Apple Arcade is available free for the first month, then $5/month for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV. PS4 and Xbox wireless controllers are also now compatible with Apple devices and select titles.

11/8: New games this week bring Apple Arcade to the 100 title milestone:

Socialable Soccer (reboot of the ’90s hit)

Discolored

Guildings

UFO on Tape: First Contact

Takeshi & Hiroshi

Marble It Up: Mayhem

11/1: This week’s releases are:

10/25: Five new titles today include:

10/18: Four new games have launched on Apple Arcade:

10/11: Apple announced new games for its subscription service today:

Here’s a short summary of each title:

Decoherence: Build robots from a wide variety of components. Plan a strategy to carry you to victory. Fight as a pilot alonsdie your bots in exciting PvP matches or test your mettle in the single player Entropy Tribunals experience! INMOST: An atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platformer, following three playable characters within one dark, interconnecting story. In an old abandoned castle, you’ll need to explore every nook and cranny, avoid detection, slice your way through enemies and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that lurks within… Mind Symphony: Experience Music and Gameplay that emotionally and mentally impacts you. Mind Symphony sets unique gameplay to mes with musical tracks to creat an experience that makes you feel better. ShockRods: ShockRods is about shooting and avoiding being shot by jumping and dodging. ShockRods features solo and team games that take place in natural surroundings and future sports arenas. Your goal is ShockRods is to score points – by shooting your opponents and achieving objectives; scoring golas, stealing the other team’s flag, or dealing the most descruction… As you drive your ShockRod to VICTORY! Stela: Stela is a cinematic, atmospheric platformer about a young woman witnessing the final days of a mysterious ancient world

