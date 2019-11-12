Native Union debuts collection of AirPods cases including silicone and leather options at Apple

Native Union has launched a collection of AirPods cases including an affordable silicone model as well as two leather choices. All of the new AirPods cases work with wireless charging.

The company announced the new AirPods case collection in a press release.

Lifestyle brand of premium tech accessories NATIVE UNION launches a new category of protection for AirPods. The new collection includes protective cases in genuine leather and textured silicone that provide a seamless fit for AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case and Wireless Charging Case for AirPods. All cases are compatible with wireless chargers and ensure hassle-free access to all ports and controls, adding style and statement to your AirPods while never compromising function.

Leather Case for AirPods

The new collection also includes two leather options. Native Union’s Leather Case for AirPods is available exclusively through Apple and comes in black, tan, navy, and green. At the time of writing, black and navy are showing up on Apple’s online store.

With a clean and simple design made from Italian leather that works with wireless charging, this case runs $50.

Marquetry Case for AirPods

For those looking for a more unique design, the Marquetry Case for AirPods brings a geometric leather aesthetic in a black or rose option. It’s available direct from Native Union for $40.

Curve Case for AirPods

Curve Case for AirPods. This option uses a textured silicone design and comes in black, rose, or navy and supports wireless charging.

Curve Case for AirPods is available now direct from Native Union priced at $20.

AirPods Pro Case?

For now, Native Union doesn’t have a case for AirPods Pro but we’ll keep an eye out if they launch one in over the coming weeks. There are a variety of options on Amazon already, but AirPods Pro cases from brands that Apple carries don’t seem to have arrived yet.

