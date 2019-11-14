After making its debut in Asia, Miko is now launching its best selling ‘Miko 2’ educational robot across North America right in time for the upcoming holiday season. Miko – the advanced consumer robotics innovation lab, has created the first conversational learning robot that playfully engages with kids providing entertainment and education. And it looks pretty fun too.

Miko 2 is the company’s flagship product and is the only AI robot that assists child learning through conversation and play through an iOS app. Miko 2 was developed with Child behaviour specialists to ensure all content is age appropriate and productive.

Learning and Fun w/ Miko 2 – your personal robot:

With the interactive voice trigger mode, Miko 2 allows for and can hold discussions with users on millions of topics. Children can converse and have their questions answered about history, maths and science – making the Miko 2 a personal robot with a built in, child-safe search engine. Parents have the ability to review progress and program Miko 2 through Miko’s iOS app available in the app store, for customized educational lessons/concepts. The advanced personal robot also updates and adapts as your child reaches different levels of education or age, making Miko 2 an investment on your child’s education for years to come.

The Miko 2 is not just a study buddy, that your children will in turn grow to dislike. Miko uses natural emotive cues within its interactions and expresses the appropriate emotion. This advanced personal robot also doubles as companion providing endless hours of entertainment with fun activities such as puzzles, trivia games and fun quizzes. Miko also encourages engagement and being active with the ability to sing songs and bust dance moves on your bedroom floor. When it’s time to start getting ready for bed – use the app to set reminders for night time routines, activate one of Miko’s bedtime stories or input wake-up times for the morning.

Miko 2 is able to interact through its dual MEMS noise cancelling microphones and two accompanying high performance speakers. The internal AI software in Miko 2 then adapts and personalizes the child’s experience with the educational robot, going forward. At any time parents can review insights and analytics on their child’s interactions. Miko also lets parents limit or adjust playtime, and control potential topics of conversation.

Tele-connect w/ Miko 2:

Similar to FaceTime, Miko 2 features Tele-connect which functions as Miko’s video chat or audio call platform. Parents can ditch the hidden nanny cams and directly interact with their kids on the device they are likely to be near or playing with. The account holder on the Miko app can also maneuver the robot and find/view their child from their smart phone, anywhere in the world. The Miko 2 features a wide angle HD camera and operates on iOS 10 and newer.

In addition to the parental controls accessed through the Parental Dashboard, it’s important to note that Miko 2 is also protecting their users by incorporating an end-to-end encryption system to keep all of this info safe and secure and in the hands of parents. Miko 2 is also COPPA compliant.

Order now for delivery before Christmas and free shipping anywhere in the US. For readers picking one up, after downloading the Miko app, simply pair your educational robot and connect to the internet.