When is episode 6 of ‘See’ airing on Apple TV+?

See is one of many new offerings on Apple’s new Apple TV+ streaming service, and at launch, only 3 of its 8 total episodes were available to stream. Now that you’ve watched the first set, you might be wondering when you can expect to get more of Jason Momoa, Sylvia Hoeks, Alfre Woodard, and more. Here’s when you should expect episode 6 of ‘See’ to air on Apple TV+.

When will I be able to stream episodes 4-8 of ‘See’ on Apple TV+?

Apple has announced that the remaining seven episodes of See will be available on Apple TV+ on a weekly basis — starting on November 8th with episode 4.

See episode 4: November 8, 2019

See episode 5: November 15, 2019

See episode 6: November 22, 2019

See episode 7: November 29, 2019

See episode 8: December 6, 2019

What time is See episode 6 going to be available?

We didn’t know last week when new episodes would actually be available (we knew the date, but not the exact time). Thankfully, now we know that Apple updates its listings at midnight Eastern Time (US) on the day of release. So if you want to stay up late on the day before release you might be able to catch it before heading to sleep.

For a complete roundup of everything Apple TV+ subscribers will have access to, be sure to check out our full guide. There, you’ll find every Apple original television show and movie available now on Apple TV+, as well as the latest trailers and what you can expect to come in the future.

