[Update: November 2019] The best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade deals: Get max cash for old devices
Apple’s fall event is now behind us, and most of the other biggest phone launches have happened at this point. Amidst new iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches (not to mention non-Apple devices!), what are you to do with all your old gear? Recycle it of course! And while you’re at it, why not get some cash for those devices? This month’s trade in values below…
There are many ways to sell your iPhone and other Apple devices and ensure they’re properly recycled or reused. For newer devices, we recommend our very own trade-in partner MyPhones Unlimited, which offers competitive trade in values (in cash!) for the full range of Apple devices — from iPhone, to iPad, to MacBook. Apple Trade In is also a popular option, and if you’re going to be purchasing a new Apple product with the funds anyway, an Apple Store gift card might not be a turn-off for you.
Other sites like Gazelle and Decluttr, or even your cellular carrier (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint all have trade in programs) might be worth checking out as well. Here’s a sampling of some of the best trade-in offers we were able to find for September…
How much is your iPhone 8 worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $250 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $220 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $150 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $219 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
How much is your iPhone X worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $250 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- Gazelle: $240 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $400 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: $320 (64GB, carrier model, good)
How much is your iPhone XS worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $325 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $350 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $460 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $313 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: $350 (64GB, carrier model, good)
How much is your iPad Pro worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (11-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $450 cash (12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $210 cash (10.5-inch 2nd gen, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $140 cash (9.7-inch, 32GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $150+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)
How much is your iPad Air worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $35 cash (iPad Air 1st gen, 16GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $70 cash (iPad Air 2nd gen, 16GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $40+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)
- Gazelle: $31 cash (iPad Air 1st gen, 16GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $44 cash (iPad Air 2nd gen, 16GB, WiFi, good)
How much is your MacBook Pro worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (Late-2016, base model, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $500 cash (Mid-2017, base model, good) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $300+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)
How much is your Apple Watch worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (aluminum Series 1, 42mm) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $40 cash (aluminum Series 2, 42mm) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $70 cash (aluminum Series 3, 42mm, GPS) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $120 cash (aluminum Series 4, 44mm, GPS) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $20+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)
How much are your AirPods worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $25 cash (1st gen, good condition) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $30 cash (2nd gen, good condition) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $40 cash (2nd gen wireless, good condition) (Support the site!)
Older iPhone and Apple devices can be dropped off at Best Buy, Staples, and Apple Stores for free recycling if you just want to ensure minimal environmental impact.
