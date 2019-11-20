9to5Mac Watch Time episode 11: An interview with the hosts of Apple Watchcast

Tom, Vincent, and Chris from the Apple Watchcast podcast join Watch Time to discuss the origin of their Apple Watch-focused podcast, the Apple Watch Series 5, maintaining health goals with the Activity app, running with technology from the Walkman to the Apple Watch, and much more!
9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks during season one.
Links discussed in this episode:
- The Apple WatchCast Podcast – A podcast dedicated to the Apple Watch
- AWC 290 – Special Guest Zac Hall from 9to5Mac
- AWC 295 – Sleep Tracking on Snooze
- Bandkeeper Watch Band Storage Binder
- Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular hits Amazon all-time low at $199 (Reg. up to $299)
