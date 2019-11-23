As is to be expected, Black Friday is set to bring some of the best MacBook deals of the year. While there are already some great deals available right now through various online retailers, Best Buy and Costco are also expected to bring the heat next week with some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of their own. You’ll find all of the best MacBook (and other Mac!) Black Friday deals down below.

Best MacBook deals that are live right now

Black Friday pricing has officially arrived on MacBooks at Amazon. You can save up to $199 off MacBook Air, or up to $299 off MacBook Pro. We’ve even seeing notable deals on the latest 16-inch model as well.

While Black Friday is still over a week away, there are already plentiful Mac and MacBook deals that you could take advantage of right now, the latest of which being the 2019 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air, 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB in Gold or Space Gray for $889.

If you’re looking for a Mac that’s not in the laptop form-factor, there are also some deals live right now for you — starting with B&H taking up to $200 off Apple’s 2018 Mac mini. This is a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked.

Best MacBook Black Friday deals to come

Expect even more great deals on MacBooks and Macs to start pouring in next week, with Best Buy leading the charge. Best Buy’s early ad preview for Black Friday shows the company will be taking $199 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air, while the Apple Retina 4K and 5K iMacs are also $199 off throughout Black Friday.

Costco will also be taking $299 off the latest MacBook Airs as well as $300 off Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac and $250 off the latest MacBook Pro. On Black Friday itself, you will be able to pick up Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac for $330 off.

Stay tuned as we track all of these deals and more going into the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend — we’ll be sure to keep this post updated with all the latest.

