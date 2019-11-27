This year, we’re expecting the annual Black Friday sales to bring some of the best deals on iPhone we’ll see all year. All of the top retailers, like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are set to offer substantial discounts on Apple’s flagship smartphones. Specifically, you should expect major gift card offers on the latest iPhones and big price cuts on some older iPhone models. Stay updated on all the best iPhone Black Friday deals below…

Best iPhone deals that are live right now

A number of new Black Friday iPhone deals have now gone live, and we’re expecting even more to pop-up throughout Black Friday. Verizon is leading the way with a FREE iPhone 7 when you add a new line, no trade-in required. Verizon also has iPhone 8 at $5 per month and $700 off a second iPhone XS or 11/Pro/Max when you add a new line and utilize an unlimited plan.

T-Mobile is also offering a number of aggressive iPhone deals this year, including FREE iPhone 8, XR, and 11 when you switch from another carrier and trade-in a previously-owned device. You can also score $700 off iPhone 11/Pro/Max as well.

Target is delivering some of the best Black Friday gift card deals with up to $300 alongside activation in-store. Best Buy is rolling out various iPhone 11 models from $200, as long as you’re willing to trade-in select devices.

Beyond that, iPhone deals that are currently live are pretty slim at the moment — almost everything worthwhile will be going live next week at the earliest. As always you can follow our iPhone guide over at 9to5Toys to stay in the loop on all the latest deals as they pop up.

Best iPhone Black Friday deals to come

First up is Walmart, which will be offering some of Apple’s most recent iPhones with up to $700 worth of gift cards. Specifically, you’ll be able to get up to a $450 eGift Card for picking up an iPhone XS, $400 for the XS Max, and $300 for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Max. You can add to that an additional $250 Walmart eGift Card when you trade in a used phone of your own.

Target will also be a great place for iPhone deals this Black Friday. As of 7AM on Friday through Sunday, you’ll be able to pick up a free $200 Target gift card with purchase and activation of an iPhone XS or XS Max. That may not be the latest Apple smartphone, but it’s still a notable deal — especially if you’re already a major Target shopper.

Looking to pick up an iPhone X? You can grab that phone up to $300 off from Verizon directly when you sign up for a new line with device payments.

