Miko, the innovation lab for consumer robotics, just announced a flash sale for Black Friday weekend.

For readers that aren’t familiar with Miko 2, the AI robot for children was innovated to assist with learning through conversation and fun activities. The educational software was developed with child behaviour specialists and teachers in order to provide age appropriate content. This is accompanied by AI programming that Miko uses to assess emotive cues and help deliver the appropriate response and express the correct emotion. The Miko 2 also updates, and as a result, it adapts as your child reaches different levels of education or age. This makes the personal robot a great gift for years to come.

After downloading the Miko app, simply pair your educational robot and build a profile for both the parent (or account holder) and child. Miko 2 can hold discussions with users on millions of topics with the interactive voice trigger mode. Through ‘Hello Miko’, users get a conversation experience where children can chat and have their questions answered on a wide variety of educational topics such as: history, maths and science. There are also fun quizzes and little tests, that additionally help Miko asses the child’s level of learning. Miko 2 utilizes AI software to personalize the experience to each child and adapt along the way to their specific needs.

But the iOS app-controlled, educational robot is also fun, and toy-like. The Miko 2 is a little companion for your young ones, capable of providing endless hours of entertainment. There is a ton of interactive activities and Miko 2 encourages engagement. Miko can dance, play games, narrate stories, and make jokes. Miko always maintains its educational values, so while your children are laughing, they are learning. Other functions include the ability to set reminders for tasks, or wake-up times like an alarm clock.

Miko for parents:

Parents have the option to program and track progress through an iOS app available for the Miko 2. The parental dashboard allows the account holder to input customized educational lessons/concepts. At any time parents can gather insights and review analytics on their child’s interactions or control potential topics of discussion. Also, Miko lets parents limit or adjust playtime. All information is protected with an end-to-end encryption system.

Miko 2 is able to interact through its noise cancelling microphones, high performance speakers and a wide angle HD camera. Miko 2 also uses these features for Tele-connect. This functions as Miko’s video chat or audio call platform. Tele-connect also allows the account holder to operate the robot and find/view their child from the Miko app on their smart phone, from anywhere in the world on iOS 10 and newer.

Specs and Hardware:

7 x 6 x 6 (inches) in size

Weighs 2 pounds

Lithium Ion Battery

Charges in 90 minutes

3+ hours of use per charge (12 hours stand by)

Dual MEMS noise cancelling microphones

Two high performance speakers

Odometric and proximity sensors navigate and prevent falls

