9to5Mac Watch Time episode 12: Gregory McFadden on losing 100 pounds with Apple Watch

Gregory McFadden from GregsGadgets and GadgetCast joins Zac to talk about his podcast debut, how his popular YouTube channel dates back to the first Apple Watch, and his experience losing 100 pounds and discovering a healthy lifestyle with Apple Watch.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. 9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/12/9to5Mac-Watch-Time-01-01-2020.mp3

