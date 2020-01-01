You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
CarPlay is Apple’s feature that brings communication and entertainment functions to the built-in screen in your car using iPhone apps. The feature appears on a lot of aftermarket displays and new cars that you can buy today.
As CarPlay support shows up from more manufacturers, we’re also seeing more developers enable CarPlay capabilities in their own apps. Once you install these apps on your iPhone, they appear on your CarPlay-enabled display when you connect your iPhone. Read on for the growing list of iPhone apps that support CarPlay.
Updated January 1, 2020 with the latest CarPlay apps.
Apple apps
- Phone (Favorites, Recents, Contacts, Keypad, Voicemail)
- Music (Apple Music including Beats 1)
- Maps (Search, POI’s, Navigation, Nearby, Lane Guidance, ETA sharing)
- Messages (Create, read, reply over Siri)
- Now Playing (This will show audio content from any iPhone app similar to iOS’s Control Center)
- Podcasts (Also works with Siri)
- Books (Since iOS 8.4 for playing audiobooks)
- Calendar (Since iOS 13 for viewing current and upcoming events, including addresses)
- Settings (Since iOS 13 for controlling Do Not Disturb While Driving, Light and Dark Mode, and Siri Suggestions)
- Dashboard (A new addition to the Home Screen since iOS 13, includes tiles for navigation, favorite locations, now playing audio, Siri Suggestions, and calendar events)
Audiobooks
Communication apps
Music
- Amazon Music
- audioBoom
- Clammr Radio
- Dash Radio
- Deezer Music
- Digital Concert Hall
- Google Play Music
- LiveXLive
- Mixcloud
- Orange Radio
- Radio Deejay
- Radio Disney
- Rdio (Update: Pandora acquired and shut down this service)
- SiriusXM Radio
- Slacker Radio
- Spotify Stations
- Tidal
- VOX
Navigation apps
- 2GIS
- Google Maps (Works with Siri in iOS 13)
- NAVER Map
- Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps (Offline maps)
- TomTom GO Navigation
- Waze (Works with Siri in iOS 13)
News & Sports
- CBS Radio News
- MLB At Bat
- NBA
- NPR One
- Umano: Listen to News Articles (Update: Dropbox acquired and shut down this service)
Podcasts
- Acast
- Anchor
- Castro Podcast Player
- Downcast
- iHeartRadio
- Overcast: Podcast Player
- Pandora (Works with Siri in iOS 13)
- Pocket Casts
- Spotify
- Stitcher
- TuneIn Radio
Stay tuned for more CarPlay apps as they update in the future!
