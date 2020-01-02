Tim Cook donates $2 million worth of AAPL shares to undisclosed charity

According to a new Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Apple CEO Tim Cook donated over 6,000 shares of AAPL to an undisclosed charity last week. Those shares, based on the closing price of Apple stock on that day, are valued at nearly $2 million.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

According to the SEC filling, Cook gifted 6,880 shares of AAPL stock to charity on December 27, 2019. At the time of trading those shares would have been worth $1.99 million. With Apple’s end of year surge on the stock market, that same number of shares is now worth $2.06 million.

Corporate leaders are not required to publicly report the recipient of a charitable donations, but rather only have to disclose the act of the transfer. Thus, we don’t know the specific charity to which Cook donated the $2 million.

Cook has made personal donations to several different charities in the past. In 2014, he donated to an LGBT equality campaign. He regularly makes similar AAPL stock donations to undisclosed charities, as well. As a company, Apple donates to things like disaster relief efforts, PRODUCT(RED), and more.

Cook currently controls 847,969 shares of AAPL, worth over $254 million. In a 2015 interview, Cook said he plans to give away all of his wealth through a “systematic approach” to giving. At the time, he said he had started donating money “quietly,” but did not reveal details.

