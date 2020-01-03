These are the latest Apple Arcade games for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV

- Jan. 3rd 2020 8:58 am PT

Apple Arcade launched with close to 100 titles and the service is seeing new games added regularly. Follow along with our guide on the latest from Apple’s gaming service.

You can learn more about and download all the new games by heading to the Arcade tab in the App Store, then swipe down to the very bottom and tap “See All Games.” The newest games are listed at the top.

If you haven’t signed up yet, Apple Arcade is available free for the first month, then $5/month for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV. PS4 and Xbox wireless controllers are also now compatible with Apple devices and select titles.

1/3: New today is Doomsday Vault:

Earth’s climate has collapsed and your mission is to collect the precious remaining plant life and return it to the safety of the Doomsday Vault.

12/20: LEGO Builder’s Journey has arrived on Apple Arcade. Here’s a description of the new LEGO title:

LEGO Builder’s Journey is an artistic, nonverbal puzzle adventure with meditative music where players build to solve challenges, while moving through stunning brick built universes, which showcase the endless possibilities of the creative play material and deliver a poetic narrative highlighting the importance of play in our lives.

Apple Arcade new games 12.20

12/12: Apple Arcade has gained the crossover action hockey game Ultimate Rivals: The Rink.

“We are ripping up the sports video game rule book and re-writing it for a new generation. We’re starting with the gamer first and empowering their imagination to create the ultimate team of athletes across sports, in a way only they can envision,” said Ben Freidlin, CEO and founder of Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. and the creator of “Ultimate Rivals.”

Apple Arcade new games 12.12

12/3: Apple has featured Towaga: Among Shadows on its YouTube channel. The title previously launched on in October.

Here’s the game’s description:

In Towaga: Among Shadows you will learn to master the light in order to exorcise hordes of enraged creatures firmly set upon tearing you to shreds. Your skill and perseverence will be sorely tested while fighting on foot in the jungle or soaring through the skies above the peaks of the highest temples.

11/27: The newest title is an RPG from Cartoon Network based on the series Steven Universe.

  • Unleash the Light — “Join the Crystal Gems for the ultimate mobile RPG. It’s time to Unleash the Light!”

Apple Arcade new games November

11/26: Apple shared a new video on its YouTube channel highlighting recent releases…

11/15: Fresh titles include:

  • Rosie’s Reality — “A unique and atmospheric puzzle adventure for families & friends. Play onscreen or discover Augmented Reality and experience how virtual objects come alive.”
  • More coming today?

11/8: New games this week bring Apple Arcade to the 100 title milestone:

Apple Arcade new games November 8

11/1: This week’s releases are:

Apple Arcade new games November 1

10/25: Five new titles today include:

Apple Arcade new games October 25

10/18: Four new games have launched on Apple Arcade:

Apple Arcade new games October 18

10/11: Apple announced new games for its subscription service today:

New Apple Arcade games October 11

Here’s a short summary of each title:

Decoherence:

Build robots from a wide variety of components. Plan a strategy to carry you to victory. Fight as a pilot alonsdie your bots in exciting PvP matches or test your mettle in the single player Entropy Tribunals experience!

INMOST:

An atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platformer, following three playable characters within one dark, interconnecting story. In an old abandoned castle, you’ll need to explore every nook and cranny, avoid detection, slice your way through enemies and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that lurks within…

Mind Symphony:

Experience Music and Gameplay that emotionally and mentally impacts you. Mind Symphony sets unique gameplay to mes with musical tracks to creat an experience that makes you feel better.

ShockRods:

ShockRods is about shooting and avoiding being shot by jumping and dodging. ShockRods features solo and team games that take place in natural surroundings and future sports arenas. Your goal is ShockRods is to score points – by shooting your opponents and achieving objectives; scoring golas, stealing the other team’s flag, or dealing the most descruction… As you drive your ShockRod to VICTORY!

Stela:

Stela is a cinematic, atmospheric platformer about a young woman witnessing the final days of a mysterious ancient world

