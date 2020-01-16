9to5Mac Watch Time episode 13: Silent health guardian, 2020 goals, Activity Challenge

This week on 9to5Mac Watch, Zac explores recent stories that show how the Apple Watch can be your silent health guardian with fall detection and heart rate alerts, his experience testing Series 5 battery life in different modes during half marathon races, short term and long term goals with Apple Watch in 2020, and more.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. 9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, and your favorite podcast players through RSS. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks.
Sponsored by FITIV: Download FITIV Pulse, the ultimate all-in-one fitness solution for iOS and Apple Watch & get 33% off a year subscription w/ code FIT33
Links discussed in this episode:
- Apple Watch fall detection makes hilarious appearance on James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’
- Should Apple Watch fall detection be enabled for all ages by default?
- Apple Watch fall detection sends paramedics to the rescue when San Francisco e-biker hit by car
- Apple Watch saves Brazilian man after heart alerts lead to life-threatening tachycardia diagnosis
- Three half marathon Apple Watch Series 5 battery tests with LTE, always-on display, and Apple Music
- Apple Watch ‘Ring in the New Year’ Activity Challenge returning in January after missing 2019
- MacStories Weekly interview – issue 206
