Ready to cancel Apple Music? Read on for how to cancel your Apple Music subscription in five easy steps. We’ll also look at how to pay less for the service if you’d like to keep it, but at a discounted price.

Whether you don’t want to pay for Apple’s streaming music service after your free trial ends, or have decided to switch to Spotify, Pandora, or another option, you can cancel your Apple Music membership right from your iPhone.

However, if getting access to Apple Music at a discount might change your mind, check out our tutorial on taking advantage of student and family plans, as well as how to leverage discounted iTunes gift cards and the yearly payment option to save some cash (more on that below).

How to cancel your Apple Music subscription

Open Apple Music and tap the For You tab at the bottom Tap your profile picture in the top right corner Now choose Manage Subscription Select Cancel Subscription, then tap Confirm to finalize the cancellation process You’ll see a message about how much longer you can use Apple Music (the window you’ve already paid through)

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

How to pay less for Apple Music

There are a few ways to pay less than $9.99/month for Apple Music including paying yearly, opting for a family or student plan, or checking with your wireless carrier about any deals.

Apple Music pricing

$9.99/month or $99/year for individuals

$14.99/month for families (up to 6 users)

$4.99/month for college students

Some unlimited plans with Verizon include Apple Music at no cost

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

iPhone & iPad:

AirPods Pro:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: