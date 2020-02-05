[Update: February 2020] The best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade deals: Get max cash for old devices

We’re well into 2020 now, and if you missed the fall smartphone upgrade cycle, you might be thinking it’s time to upgrade all those old devices. But if you’re buying a new iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device for yourself or a loved one this year, what are you to do with all your old gear? Why not get some cash for those devices? This month’s deals below…

There are many ways to sell your iPhone and other Apple devices and ensure they’re properly recycled or reused. For newer devices, we recommend our very own trade-in partner MyPhones Unlimited, which offers competitive trade in values (in cash!) for the full range of Apple devices — from iPhone, to iPad, to MacBook. Apple Trade In is also a popular option, and if you’re going to be purchasing a new Apple product with the funds anyway, an Apple Store gift card might not be a turn-off for you.

Other sites like Gazelle and Decluttr, or even your cellular carrier (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint all have trade in programs) might be worth checking out as well. Here’s a sampling of some of the best trade-in offers we were able to find for September…

Add an extra $15 to all trade-in values at MyPhones via 9to5Mac below w/ code 9to5mac at check out!

MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $25 cash (1st gen, good condition) (Support the site!)

cash (1st gen, good condition) (Support the site!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $30 cash (2nd gen, good condition) (Support the site!)

cash (2nd gen, good condition) (Support the site!) MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $40 cash (2nd gen wireless, good condition) (Support the site!)

Older iPhone and Apple devices can be dropped off at Best Buy, Staples, and Apple Stores for free recycling if you just want to ensure minimal environmental impact.

Be sure to check out the following guides for more detailed information on your device trade in options:

