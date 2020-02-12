9to5Mac Watch Time episode 15: watchOS 7 concepts with Matt Birchler

Matt Birchler really gets the Apple Watch. Not just where it is and where it’s been, but where it could go next. Since watchOS 3, Matt has produced the absolute best eye candy concepts of how future software versions could evolve.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. 9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, and your favorite podcast players through RSS. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks.
Links discussed in this episode:
- watchOS 3: The Best Health, Better Apps, and Outstanding Communication
- watchOS 4: A Modest Pitch
- watchOS 5: A Relatively Modest Proposal
- watchOS 6: The BirchTree Concept
- watchOS 7: A BirchTree Concept
- watchOS 3: The BirchTree Review
- watchOS 4: The BirchTree Review
- watchOS 5: The BirchTree Review
- watchOS 6: The BirchTree Review
- Apple Watch Series 5 Review: One Major Feature and One Major Question Mark
