Lady Gaga teases her new music video entirely filmed on iPhone

Lady Gaga is back with a new single, “Stupid Love,” which will be officially available tomorrow, February 28. While fans need to wait until tomorrow to see the new music video, the pop star shared a teaser today that revealed the clip was shot entirely with an iPhone.

Billboard describes the video clip “as epic as the song.” This is Lady Gaga’s first solo single since 2017, and it’s also the return of the pop star since her album Joanne, released in 2016.

Lady Gaga’s monsters are finally getting the single they’ve been long waiting for, when “Stupid Love” arrives on Friday (Feb. 28). And judging by a new teaser, the video is going to be as epic as the song. Hours after Gaga announced the ‘Stupid Love’ release date with a photo of a very intergalactic portrait, the singer unveiled a short teaser on Thursday (Feb. 27) that transports fans to alien Gaga’s world. The pink-haired Gaga appears to be the leader of a galaxy, all of whom look a bit defeated as an orchestral score plays before Gaga leads the group in signing ‘All I ever wanted was love…’

On Twitter, Gaga used the famous hashtag #ShotoniPhone to announce the videoclip. While she didn’t reveal any more details about the production, it’s very likely that it was shot with the iPhone 11. Last year, Selena Gomez partnered with Apple to also release clips from her new album Rare that were shot with the iPhone 11 Pro.

You can check out Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” teaser below:

