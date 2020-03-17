If you’re just starting to work from home due to coronavirus, you might find that using just your laptop isn’t going to be a great fit for the coming weeks (or longer).

In 2020, USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 display options are growing. It’s great to see Apple’s Pro Display XDR on the market but it’s likely not the best fit for the majority of users with a starting price of $5,000 without a stand. Let’s take a look at some of the best USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 displays available in the $400-$1,300 range.

Last week, my colleague Ben Lovejoy put together a great resource of tips from the 9to5Mac team for working from home effectively. One change you might have noticed quickly when making the shift out of the office is missing the larger monitor you might be used to.

While the displays below all work great for a single-cable setup with your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, and PCs, keep in mind the 2018 iPad Pro can be used with any of these USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 displays too (even Apple’s Pro Display XDR 😅).

Even though Apple’s 6K Pro Display XDR is a fantastic product (full review) the reality is that at $5,000+, it’s overkill for many MacBook owner’s needs, budget, or both.

Notably, one trend we’re seeing more lately — that Apple has adopted with the Pro Display XDR — is a 32-inch screen size. Fortunately, there are some solid 32-inch options from other companies in the $1,000 ballpark that offer a compelling experience. And we’ll also look at some 27-inch 4K USB-C displays in the $400-$600 range.

Improve your work from home situation with a Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C display

Best 32-inch or larger Thunderbolt 3 displays

This is LG’s UltraFine 32-inch display that includes a solid feature set like two Thunderbolt 3 ports plus two USB-A ports, slim bezels, support for use in portrait orientation, and more.

In his full review, my colleague Jeff Benjamin found he liked the design better than LG’s other UltraFine models with many of the same features.

Specs:

31.5-inch UHD 4K display (3840 x 2160)

Refresh rate 60Hz

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98%

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports (in x 1 (PD 60W) / out x 1)

4K Daisy Chain with Thunderbolt™ 3

2 x USB-A

DisplayPort 1.4

HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone output

The LG 32UL950-W can usually be found on Amazon for under $1,000 as well as from other retailers like B&H Photo.

Moving up a couple of inches, LG’s 34-inch widescreen Thunderbolt 3/USB-C display offers a 5120 x 2160 resolution (in-between 4K and 5K). Jeff reviewed this display and found it to be a compelling option for creative pros.

But if you’re a creative professional who knows what you’re getting yourself into, this display is a significant real estate upgrade from 4K. Just make sure you understand that this is really a 4.5K display, and it doesn’t offer any resolution advantages over a true 5K display like the one found in the 5K iMac or iMac Pro.

Specs:

Nano IPS (In-Plane Switching) Panel

Thunderbolt 3 Interface

Power output: 85W

5120 x 2160 Resolution

21:9 Aspect Ratio

60Hz Refresh Rate

Brightness: 450 (Typ), 360 (min) cd/m2

Support for VESA HDR 600

DCI-P3 98%

2 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

2 x USB 3.0

3.5mm headphone input

Speakers: 5W x 2

Slim bezel design on all four sides

The LG 34WK95U-W lists for $1,500 but you can usually find it at Amazon and B&H Photo for less.

Dell offers its 4K 32-inch USB-C display at a relatively affordable price of $790 at the time of writing. It features slim bezels, decent I/O, an antiglare finish, and 95% DCI-P3.

Specs:

31.5-inch IPS 4K display (3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz)

16:9 aspect ratio

Support for VESA HDR 400

1x USB-C, 1x USB-B upstream, 4x USB-A downstream

1x DisplayPort and 1x HDMI port

Brightness: 400 cd/m2

Antiglare finish

DCI-P3 at 95%

Dell also makes its UltraSharp display in a 27-inch model priced at $535.

Apple-endorsed LG UltraFine displays

While the 27-inch UltraFine display (reviewed) is really the only option on the market to support USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 at a full 5K resolution, the $1,300 price likely makes this display a tough sell for many, especially since it hasn’t changed since 2016.

Another trade-off here is chunkier bezels for a built-in webcam, although these displays do offer a solid I/O setup. Another aspect that sets these displays apart is P3 wide color gamut and 85W power delivery.

The current models are the 5K 27-inch and the 4K 23-inch UltraFine displays. The 23-inch version replaced the 21.5-inch 4K model last May. Check out our full review here.

If you’re tempted by these displays, our recommendation is to keep an eye out on 9to5Toys, where we’ve seen certified refurbished models of the $1,300 5K display go for as low as $550 and the 21.5-inch 4K model go for as low as $190.

Best affordable 4K USB-C displays

While there are some solid displays on the market that include USB-C with less than 4K resolutions, spending several hundred dollars on a new display with a lower picture quality than what you’re used to on your MacBook won’t be a good fit for many.

Here are two of the best USB-C displays that offer a 4K resolution in the $500 or less range.

This 4K USB-C display is the successor to LG’s older 27UD88 model that we reviewed a few years back. The 27UK850 27-inch model features an LED-backlit IPS panel with HDR10 support, AMD Freesync, and single-cable USB-C connectivity.

The 27UK850 offers two USB 3.1 ports, but like the previous model, when running 4K at 60Hz, you’re limited to USB 2.0 speeds. It would have been nice to see 87W power delivery for full speed 15-inch MacBook Pro charging, but that shouldn’t be an issue for most users.

1 x USB-C v. 3.1 with 60W PD

2 x HDMI

1 x Display Port

2 x USB v. 3.1 gen1

3.5 mm audio port

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

3840 x 2160 resolution

sRGB 99%

AMD Freesync

Anti-glare finish

For a more in-depth look at this display, check out our review here.

The LG 27UK850 is available on Amazon for under $500.

This display offers almost all of the same features as LG’s UK850 with a little different aesthetic. The LED-backlit IPS panel doesn’t feature HDR10 support and AMD FreeSync, but otherwise, its specs stack up almost identically.

1 x USB-C v. 3.1 with 60W PD

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

3.5 mm audio port

2 x USB v. 3.1 gen1

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

3840 x 2160 resolution

100% sRGB

Eye Care blue light filter

Anti-glare finish

ASUS Designo is available on Amazon under $500.

Holding Out?

Thinking of waiting a while longer to see what other manufacturers offer over the next year? If you feel like you can’t compromise on a 4K resolution but are open to saving some cash by skipping the USB-C connectivity, LG has a compelling 27-inch 4K display for quite a bit less than the price of other displays at under $300. It’s got many of the features of LG’s $580 UK850, and is rated 4.3/5 stars with over 400 reviews on Amazon.

Another option if you want to wait a bit longer on picking up a new external display, make use of the great macOS Sidecar feature that lets you use an iPad as a secondary display.

