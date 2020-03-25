9to5Mac Watch Time 18: Shawn Dorsey, Apple Watch Warrior

Shawn Dorsey is an Apple Watch Warrior in every sense of the word. After the former analog watch collector was gifted the original Apple Watch years ago, he’s found new ways to use the iPhone and Apple Watch to systematically improve his full body workouts. The best part is how open Shawn is with sharing his workouts throughout the week. He’s a continuous source of motivation for me, and hopefully now you as well.

30 minute EMOM in the books…100 push-ups, 10 sets of 20 sec planks, and 100 air squats to finish it off. Feeling good. Now time to eat. How are you continuing your fitness journey? — Redd One (@Starblazer74) March 25, 2020

