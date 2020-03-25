9to5Mac Watch Time 18: Shawn Dorsey, Apple Watch Warrior

Shawn Dorsey is an Apple Watch Warrior in every sense of the word. After the former analog watch collector was gifted the original Apple Watch years ago, he’s found new ways to use the iPhone and Apple Watch to systematically improve his full body workouts. The best part is how open Shawn is with sharing his workouts throughout the week. He’s a continuous source of motivation for me, and hopefully now you as well.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify
Sponsored by FlickType Keyboard: FlickType allows you to effortlessly respond to messages from your Apple Watch using a real keyboard. Download FlickType Keyboard on the App Store to get started.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Links discussed in this episode:
- Fitness Point Pro – Gym Buddy for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch
- Mavic Mini Fly More Combo
- Skydio R1 autonomous drone gains Apple Watch control, now in Apple Stores
- Canon EOS M50 EF-M 15-45mm IS STM Kit
- Subscribe, Rate, and Review!
Follow Zac:
Follow Shawn:
View this post on Instagram
So did #sumodeadlift today and we’ll it was meh 😑 lol. The weight moved so I will take it. I like how sumo feels but I still got a lot of work to do as far as technique goes. Deadlifts is a weakness that I need to really concentrate on #strengthtraining #powerlifting #fitness
30 minute EMOM in the books…100 push-ups, 10 sets of 20 sec planks, and 100 air squats to finish it off. Feeling good. Now time to eat. How are you continuing your fitness journey?
— Redd One (@Starblazer74) March 25, 2020
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.