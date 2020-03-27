9to5Mac Watch Time 19: Adapting daily routines during the health pandemic

Bonus episode: 9to5Mac Daily’s Chance Miller returns to Watch Time to discuss how we’re adapting our daily routines with shelter-in-place orders, gyms closed, and normal life on pause while we try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

