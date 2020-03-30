Apple TV+ offers exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies in 4K HDR quality. You can watch across all of your screens and pick up where you left off on any device. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month. Here’s every Apple original television show and movie available now on Apple TV+, as well as the latest trailers …

Apple TV+ content is available exclusively through the Apple TV app. You can watch on your Apple TV set-top box, iPhone, or iPad as you might expect.

The TV app is also available on other platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and even the web at tv.apple.com. Read this post for more details on everywhere you can watch Apple TV.

Apple TV+ offers original comedies, dramas, thrillers, documentaries, and kids shows. However, unlike most other streaming services, Apple TV+ does not include a back catalog of any kind.

For your $4.99/month subscription, you can watch all of Apple’s originals — as listed below. You can download to watch offline too. Right now, the library of Apple originals in terms of raw numbers is quite small. Expect to see the Apple TV+ library grow quickly, as Apple has committed to adding new originals every month.

Apple TV+ Guide (updated Mar 30, 2020):

Latest Trailers

Home Before Dark debuts April 3rd on Apple TV+.





The Beastie Boys Story takes a personal look at the eponymous band over the last 40 years





Chris Evans stars in this limited series thriller, about a father whose teenage son has been accused of murder.





Apple’s first British production, adult comedy ‘Trying’, debuts May 1st on Apple TV+.





An animated musical comedy from the creator of Bob’s Burgers. Central Park debuts May 29.

TV Shows



Watch Trailer • Released March 6 • 1 season, 5 episodes • TV-PG

A remake of the 1980’s classic sci-fi show, the Amazing Stories anthology series is produced by Steven Spielberg. Each episode follows a different tale in a completely different setting. With a family-friendly age rating, the series aims to appeal to parents and children alike.



Watch Trailer • Released February 14 • 1 season, 5 episodes • TV-14

Described as a five-part documentary series, Visible looks at the portrayal and development of LGBTQ characters on television. It also examines the consequences of coming out in the television industry and how attitudes have evolved, albeit slowly.



Watch Trailer • Released February 7 • 1 season, 9 episodes • TV-MA

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet centers on a video game studio working on their next hit game. This sitcom stars Rob McElhenney.



Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released January 17 • 1 season, 8 episodes • TV-14

Little America is a half-hour anthology series that explores amazing tales of immigrants in America, spanning the gamut of human emotion and experience. Each episode is based on a true story from the Epic Magazine feature of the same name.



Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released December 6, 2019 • 1 season, 8 episodes • TV-MA

True-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell, played by Octavia Spencer, reopens a murder case as new evidence comes to light about the crime she originally investigated and brodcast to the world.



Watch Trailer • Released November 28, 2019 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-MA

A psychological thriller produced by M. Night Shyamalan, told in 30-minute chunks. The family suffers the death of their baby at 13-weeks, and get a substitute baby doll as a kind of therapy. The grief-stricken mother becomes so attached to the doll she hires a mysterious nanny to care for it.



Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 1 season, 26 episodes • TV-G

Snoopy and Charlie Brown start a whole new adventure … in space. Follow Snoopy on his steps to becoming a NASA astronaut as the Peanuts gang explores the moon and beyond.



Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 1 season, 8 episodes • TV-MA

A post-apocalyptic adventure set 600 years in the future. The remaining population of Earth are all blind. A war breaks out as sighted twins are born into a tribe, and the queen of the lands fears the mythic twins will threaten her rule. Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard stars.



Released November 1, 2019 • TV-14

Renowned American talk show host Oprah Winfrey brings her Book Club to Apple TV. Every two months, Oprah records interviews with the author of her book picks at Apple Stores around the world.



Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released November 1, 2019 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-MA

A drama exploring the power dynamics in the world of morning news broadcasts. The story opens with anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) facing sexual misconduct allegations. Newcomer Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) aspires to replace Kessler in the prime-time slot, and clashes with longtime host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston).



Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 1 season, 26 episodes • TV-Y

An educational children’s live-action puppet series starring Cody and the Helpsters, from the makers of Sesame Street. The show teaches the fundamentals of problem solving and coding through the lens of activities like party planning, climbing a mountain, and magic tricks.



Watch Trailer • Read Related Book • Released November 1, 2019 • 1 season, 26 episodes • TV-G

A reboot of the classic children’s show of the same name, Ghostwriter follows the adventures of four kids in a haunted bookstore. The ghost brings classics of literature to life, and the kids must solve the mysteries that they entail.



Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-MA

For All Mankind explores what could have happened if the Russians got to the Moon first in 1969. This inspires the US government to continue the space race. The show forges an alternate timeline of NASA with the first season covering the 1969-1974 period.



Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • 1 season, 10 episodes • TV-MA

In a modern interpretation of Emily Dickinson’s life, Hailee Steinfeld stars as the misunderstood American poet in her coming-of-age story. Dickinson blends classical themes and carefully-crafted set pieces with anachronistic language and flair, personifications of Death, among other twists.

Movies



Watch Trailer • Released March 20 • PG-13

Based on a true story, the movie follows two businessmen who take on the oppressive racial climate of the 1960s by pretending to be just a janitor and chauffeur, whilst they secretly grow their business empire.



Watch Trailer • Released December 6, 2019 • R

Hala puts the spotlight on a teenager attempting to balance the innate freedoms of teenage life with her traditional Muslim upbringing. A secret romance could split the family relationship altogether.



Watch Trailer • Released November 1, 2019 • TV-PG

A documentary spanning footage shot over four years of an elephant herd traveling across Africa. The film centers around the matriarch Athena but also pays attention to other animal species encountered along the way.

Coming Soon:

Home Before Dark: April 3

Home: April 17

Here We Are: Notes for Living On Planet Earth: April 17

Beastie Boys Story: April 24

Defending Jacob: April 24

Trying: May 1

Central Park: May 29

Dear: June 5

That’s a total of 25 shows and films on the schedule so far. Apple TV+ has a lot more originals in development, with the company committed to adding new content every month. We’ll keep this post updated with the latest official announcements of new Apple TV+ content.

