9to5Mac Watch Time 20: Watchsmith for Apple Watch with David Smith

Developer David Smith joins 9to5Mac Watch Time this week to discuss his brand new Apple Watch app called Watchsmith. Read our review to see how Watchsmith works, then dive into this episode to learn so much more about David and his new app.
Links discussed in this episode:
- Watchsmith on the App Store
- Watchsmith is a must-have app for unlocking new Apple Watch features with dynamic complications
- Introducing Watchsmith – David Smith
- Apps by David Smith
- Review: Feed Wrangler for iOS, RSS for the modern world – 2013
- Review: Panic’s Status Board — the ultimate information dashboard for your iPad – 2013
- Fun with third party watch faces
- Watchsmith on Twitter
