9to5Mac Watch Time 20: Watchsmith for Apple Watch with David Smith

- Apr. 8th 2020 8:23 am PT

0

Developer David Smith joins 9to5Mac Watch Time this week to discuss his brand new Apple Watch app called Watchsmith. Read our review to see how Watchsmith works, then dive into this episode to learn so much more about David and his new app.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify

