9to5Mac Watch Time 20: Watchsmith for Apple Watch with David Smith

Developer David Smith joins 9to5Mac Watch Time this week to discuss his brand new Apple Watch app called Watchsmith. Read our review to see how Watchsmith works, then dive into this episode to learn so much more about David and his new app.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by FlickType Keyboard: FlickType allows you to effortlessly respond to messages from your Apple Watch using a real keyboard. Download FlickType Keyboard on the App Store to get started.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/04/9to5Mac-Watch-Time-04-08-2020.mp3

Links discussed in this episode:

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

SpaceExplored.com

Follow David:

Twitter: @_DavidSmith

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: