9to5Mac Watch Time 21: Apple Watch as the modern iPod with Tyler Hayes

Tyler Hayes joins Zac this week to talk about how the Apple Watch has become the ultimate iPod, the best apps for finding new music and playing audio, and much more.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify
Links discussed in this episode:
- Inside.com/Music
- Zac’s song recommendation for Inside
- haptik – Watch Metronome
- Shazam: Music Discovery
- SoundHound – Music Discovery
- Spotify: Music and Podcasts
- Pandora: Music & Podcasts
- Endel: Focus, Sleep, Relax
- Lyd – Watch Remote for Sonos
- Feeding America
