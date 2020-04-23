The iPhone X was one of the most stunning iPhones to date when it launched, but as time passes, it ages just like any other smartphone. Whether you’re looking to sell your iPhone X to upgrade to the iPhone XS or even the iPhone 11, you’ve come to the right place. First, let’s find out how much it’s worth and how to get the most value for your trade-in.
How much is your iPhone X worth?
The iPhone X is worth between $200 and $320, depending on a variety of factors including storage size, condition, and whether or not you’re willing to take store credit instead of cash.
How to check your iPhone X’s trade in value
The iPhone X is one of the newer iPhones out there, and it’s known for holding value extraordinarily well compared to the rest of the smartphone market. If you’re smart, you’ll be able to get a decent value — and depending on how much work you want to do, a like-new iPhone X could snag a very pretty penny.
The various trade-in sites offer an ever-changing variation of values for different conditions, but here’s a quick list of trade in sites that can tell how much value your iPhone X currently has. Simply head to their sites to check out how much they’re currently offering:
- 9to5Mac trade in w/ MyPhones Unlimited (support the site!)
- Apple GiveBack
- Gazelle
- Verizon trade in program
- T-Mobile trade in program
- AT&T trade in program
- Sprint trade in program
Latest iPhone X trade in values for April 2020
Every month, we go through some of the top trade in sites to find some of the best deals. Here are some of the top trade in values for iPhone X for April 2020:
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $240 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- Gazelle: $203 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $320 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: $230 (64GB, carrier model, good)
Sell your iPhone yourself
If you want to put in the effort selling your phone yourself, you’ll probably be able to get notably more than any of these trade in programs are able to offer. Selling your iPhone X on eBay, Swappa, Letgo, or Craigslist will almost certainly get you the most money in return for your used goods. You can read about more options for trading in and selling your iPhone X in our full ultimate guide.
