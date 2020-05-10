COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?

On March 13, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. As some regions around the world begin to flatten their curves and ease shelter in place orders, Apple is beginning to reopen its stores with additional safety procedures and a new social distancing protocol.

Apple monitors local health data and government guidance to determine when individual store locations can safely reopen. Health and safety procedures will vary slightly from store to store based on local policies. In regions where Apple Stores have reopened, the company is focusing on service and support at the Genius Bar. Apple encourages customers to continue shopping online with the Apple Store app.

Select Apple Stores in the US are scheduled to reopen beginning on May 11. Reopening date announcements are expected to continue across the world throughout May and into June. If you’re stuck at home, Apple has prepared Today at Apple at Home sessions hosted by Apple Store Creative Pros to boost your creativity. New sessions are added regularly.

We’ll update this article as new information is made official, so check back often for updates on your local store.

Which US Apple Stores Have Reopened?

Tap the arrow ➡️ icon on the map below to view which Apple Stores have reopened and which will reopen soon. Closed stores are marked on the map with red pins, open stores in green, and stores reopening soon are marked in yellow.

Latest Update: May 10, 6:30 P.M. CDT

Apple Store Status By Region

For regions marked with an asterisk*, see specific reopening times and notes below the chart.

Australia: All stores have reopened except Apple Sydney, which is under renovation.

All stores have reopened except Apple Sydney, which is under renovation. Germany: All 15 locations reopen May 11.

All 15 locations reopen May 11. Switzerland: All 4 locations reopen May 12.

Upcoming Reopenings In The United States

For more information on Apple’s free no-contact delivery options, service and support availability, and more, check out the Apple Store Online hub and Apple’s Temporary Retail Store Closure FAQ. To check special hours for your local store, find your location on Apple’s store list.

