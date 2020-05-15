On March 13, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. As some regions around the world begin to ease shelter in place orders, Apple is beginning to reopen its stores with additional safety procedures and a new social distancing protocol. In the US, each state has a slightly different timeline for reopening businesses, which may leave you wondering: is my Apple Store open?
Apple monitors local health data and government guidance to determine when individual store locations can safely reopen. Health and safety procedures will vary slightly from store to store based on local policies. In regions where Apple Stores have reopened, the company is focusing on service and support at the Genius Bar. Apple encourages customers to continue shopping online with the Apple Store app.
Select Apple Stores in the US began reopening on May 11. Reopening date announcements are expected to continue across the world throughout May and into June. If you’re stuck at home, Apple has prepared Today at Apple at Home sessions hosted by Apple Store Creative Pros to boost your creativity. New sessions are added regularly.
Is My Apple Store Open?
Tap the arrow ➡️ icon on the map below to view which Apple Stores have reopened and which will reopen soon. Closed stores are marked on the map with red pins, open stores in green, and stores reopening soon are marked in yellow. Apple News readers: this article is best experienced in a web browser.
Latest Update: May 15, 6:00 A.M. CDT
|🛍 COVID-19 Procedures
|Service & support focus
|Online shopping encouraged
|Store capacity limited
|Reduced
operating hours
|Masks required & provided
|Temperature checks
|Today at Apple paused
|Frequent cleaning
Apple Store Status By Region
For regions marked with an asterisk*, see specific reopening times and notes below the chart.
|🌐 Region
|Stores
|Open
|🇦🇹 Austria
|1
|1
|🇨🇳 China mainland
|42
|42
|🇩🇪 Germany
|15
|15
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|6
|6
|🇲🇴 Macao
|2
|2
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|1
|1
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|4
|4
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|2
|2
|🇦🇺 Australia
|22
|21*
|🇮🇹 Italy
|17
|10*
|🇺🇸 US
|271
|5*
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|1
|0
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|2
|0
|🇨🇦 Canada
|29
|0
|🇫🇷 France
|20
|0
|🇯🇵 Japan
|10
|0
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|2
|0
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|3
|0
|🇸🇬Singapore
|2
|0
|🇪🇸 Spain
|11
|0
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|3
|0
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|1
|0
|🇹🇷Turkey
|2
|0
|🇦🇪 UAE
|3
|0
|🇬🇧 UK
|38
|0
|99 of 510 stores open as of May 15
|
|*Australia: All stores have reopened except Apple Sydney, which is under renovation.
|*Italy: 10 of 17 stores reopen May 19, excluding those in the Lombardy and Piedmont regions.
|*US: Select stores allowed to reopen based on individual state policies.
|Latest Update: May 15, 6:00 A.M. CDT
Upcoming Apple Store Reopenings
Apple typically announces reopening dates 2-3 days prior to a store resuming operation.
|🌐 Reopening Timeline
|Feb. 14
|March 12
|April 18
|May 5
|CN (Start)
|CN (All Stores)
|KR
|AT
|May 7
|May 11
|May 11
|May 12
|AU
|DE
|US (Start)
|CH
|May 19
|IT (Start)
