On March 13, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. As some regions around the world begin to ease shelter in place orders, Apple is beginning to reopen its stores with additional safety procedures and a new social distancing protocol. In the US, each state has a slightly different timeline for reopening businesses, which may leave you wondering: is my Apple Store open?

Apple monitors local health data and government guidance to determine when individual store locations can safely reopen, and has detailed its comprehensive safety measures in an open letter to customers. Health and safety procedures will vary slightly from store to store based on local policies. In regions where Apple Stores have reopened, the company is focusing on service and support at the Genius Bar. Apple encourages customers to continue shopping online with the Apple Store app.

Select Apple Stores in the US began reopening on May 11. Reopening date announcements will continue across the world throughout May and into June. If you’re stuck at home, Apple has prepared Today at Apple at Home sessions hosted by Apple Store Creative Pros to boost your creativity. New sessions are added regularly.

We’ll update this article as new information is made official, so check back often.

Is My Apple Store Open?

Tap the arrow ➡️ icon on the map below to view which Apple Stores have reopened and which will reopen soon. Closed stores are marked on the map with red pins, open stores in green, and stores reopening soon are marked in yellow. Apple News readers: this article is best experienced in a web browser.

Latest Update: May 17, 10:00 P.M. CDT

🛍 COVID-19 Procedures Service & support focus Online shopping encouraged Store capacity limited Reduced operating hours Masks required & provided Temperature checks Today at Apple paused Frequent cleaning

🌐 Store Status By Region Region Stores Open 🇦🇺 Australia 22 21* 🇦🇹 Austria 1 1 🇧🇪 Belgium 1 0 🇧🇷 Brazil 2 0 🇨🇦 Canada 29 0* 🇨🇳 China mainland 42 42 🇫🇷 France 20 0 🇩🇪 Germany 15 15 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 6 6 🇮🇹 Italy 17 0* 🇯🇵 Japan 10 0 🇲🇴 Macao 2 2 🇲🇽 Mexico 2 0 🇳🇱 Netherlands 3 0 🇸🇬 Singapore 2 0 🇰🇷 South Korea 1 1 🇪🇸 Spain 11 0 🇸🇪 Sweden 3 0 🇨🇭 Switzerland 4 4 🇹🇼 Taiwan 2 2 🇹🇭 Thailand 1 0 🇹🇷 Turkey 2 0 🇦🇪 UAE 3 0 🇬🇧 UK 38 0 🇺🇸 US 271 5* ‎99 of 510 Apple Stores Open ‎*Australia: All stores have reopened except Apple Sydney, which is under renovation. ‎*Canada: 12 stores will see staggered reopenings beginning May 20. ‎*Italy: 10 of 17 stores reopen May 19, excluding those in the Lombardy and Piedmont regions. ‎*US: Select stores allowed to reopen based on local guidance. ‎‎Latest Update: May 17, 10:00 P.M. CDT

🗓 Upcoming Apple Store Reopenings Apple often announces reopening dates 2-3 in advance. 🇺🇸 May 18 Apple Arden Fair Apple Roseville Apple Higuera Street Sacramento Roseville San Luis Obispo Apple Tacoma Mall Apple Southcenter Apple Bellevue Square Tacoma Tukwila Bellevue Apple River Park Square Apple Alderwood Apple University Village Spokane Lynnwood Seattle Apple Altamonte Apple Florida Mall Apple Millenia Altamonte Springs Orlando Orlando Apple St. Johns Town Ctr. Apple The Promenade Shops At Briargate Apple Kahala Jacksonville Colorado Springs Honolulu Apple Royal Hawaiian Apple Ala Moana Honolulu Honolulu 🇮🇹 May 19 Apple Via Rizzoli Apple I Gigli Apple Firenze Bologna Campi Bisenzio Firenze Apple Campania Apple Nave de Vero Apple Centro Sicilia Marcianise Mestre Misterbianco Apple Le Befane Apple Porta di Roma Apple Euroma2 Rimini Roma Bufalotta Roma EUR Apple RomaEst Roma Lunghezza 🇺🇸 May 20 Apple Vintage Faire Apple Del Monte Apple Fashion Fair Modesto Monterey Fresno Apple Valley Plaza Apple Woodland Hills Apple Penn Square Bakersfield Tulsa Oklahoma City 🇨🇦 May 20 Apple Guildford Town Ctr. Apple Halifax Shopping Ctr. Apple Coquitlam Ctr. Surrey Halifax Coquitlam Apple Metrotown Apple Richmond Ctr. Apple Polo Park Burnaby Richmond Winnipeg Apple Oakridge Ctr. Apple Pacific Ctr. Vancouver Vancouver ‎‎Latest Update: May 17, 10:00 P.M. CDT

🌐 Reopening Timeline 🇨🇳 February 14 • China (Select Stores) 🇨🇳 March 12 • China (All Stores) 🇰🇷 April 18 • South Korea 🇦🇹 May 5 • Austria 🇦🇺 May 7 • Australia 🇩🇪 May 11 • Germany 🇺🇸 May 11 • US (Select Stores) 🇨🇭 May 12 • Switzerland 🇮🇹 May 19 • Italy (Select Stores) 🇨🇦 May 20 • Canada (Select Stores) .

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: