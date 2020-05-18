[Update: Reopenings announced for 7 US states, 12 stores in Canada] COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?

On March 13, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. As some regions around the world begin to ease shelter in place orders, Apple is beginning to reopen its stores with additional safety procedures and a new social distancing protocol. In the US, each state has a slightly different timeline for reopening businesses, which may leave you wondering: is my Apple Store open?

Apple monitors local health data and government guidance to determine when individual store locations can safely reopen, and has detailed its comprehensive safety measures in an open letter to customers. Health and safety procedures will vary slightly from store to store based on local policies. In regions where Apple Stores have reopened, the company is focusing on service and support at the Genius Bar. Apple encourages customers to continue shopping online with the Apple Store app.

Select Apple Stores in the US began reopening on May 11. Reopening date announcements will continue across the world throughout May and into June. If you’re stuck at home, Apple has prepared Today at Apple at Home sessions hosted by Apple Store Creative Pros to boost your creativity. New sessions are added regularly.

Is My Apple Store Open?

Tap the arrow ➡️ icon on the map below to view which Apple Stores have reopened and which will reopen soon. Closed stores are marked on the map with red pins, open stores in green, and stores reopening soon are marked in yellow. Apple News readers: this article is best experienced in a web browser.

Latest Update: May 18, 2:00 P.M. CDT
🛍 COVID-19 Procedures
Service & support focus Online shopping encouraged Store capacity limited Reduced operating hours
Masks required & provided Temperature checks Today at Apple paused Frequent cleaning

 

🌐 Store Status By Region
Region Stores Open
🇦🇺 Australia 22 21*
🇦🇹 Austria 1 1
🇧🇪 Belgium 1 0
🇧🇷 Brazil 2 0
🇨🇦 Canada 29 0*
🇨🇳 China mainland 42 42
🇫🇷 France 20 0
🇩🇪 Germany 15 15
🇭🇰 Hong Kong 6 6
🇮🇹 Italy 17 0*
🇯🇵 Japan 10 0
🇲🇴 Macao 2 2
🇲🇽 Mexico 2 0
🇳🇱 Netherlands 3 0
🇸🇬 Singapore 2 0
🇰🇷 South Korea 1 1
🇪🇸 Spain 11 0
🇸🇪 Sweden 3 0
🇨🇭 Switzerland 4 4
🇹🇼 Taiwan 2 2
🇹🇭 Thailand 1 0
🇹🇷 Turkey 2 0
🇦🇪 UAE 3 0
🇬🇧 UK 38 0
🇺🇸 US 271 22*
116 of 510 Apple Stores Open
*Australia: All stores have reopened except Apple Sydney, which is under renovation.
*Canada: 12 stores will see staggered reopenings beginning May 20.
*Italy: 10 of 17 stores reopen May 19, excluding those in the Lombardy and Piedmont regions.
*US: Select stores allowed to reopen based on local guidance.
‎Latest Update: May 18, 2:00 P.M. CDT

 

🗓 Upcoming Apple Store Reopenings
Apple often announces reopening dates 2-3 in advance.
🇺🇸 May 18
Apple Arden Fair Apple Roseville Apple Higuera Street
Sacramento Roseville San Luis Obispo
Apple Tacoma Mall Apple Southcenter Apple Bellevue Square
Tacoma Tukwila Bellevue
Apple River Park Square Apple Alderwood Apple University Village
Spokane Lynnwood Seattle
Apple Altamonte Apple Florida Mall Apple Millenia
Altamonte Springs Orlando Orlando
Apple St. Johns Town Ctr. Apple The Promenade Shops At Briargate Apple Kahala
Jacksonville Colorado Springs Honolulu
Apple Royal Hawaiian Apple Ala Moana
Honolulu Honolulu
🇮🇹 May 19
Apple Via Rizzoli Apple I Gigli Apple Firenze
Bologna Campi Bisenzio Firenze
Apple Campania Apple Nave de Vero Apple Centro Sicilia
Marcianise Mestre Misterbianco
Apple Le Befane Apple Porta di Roma Apple Euroma2
Rimini Roma Bufalotta Roma EUR
Apple RomaEst
Roma Lunghezza
🇺🇸 May 20
Apple Vintage Faire Apple Del Monte Apple Fashion Fair
Modesto Monterey Fresno
Apple Valley Plaza Apple Woodland Hills Apple Penn Square
Bakersfield Tulsa Oklahoma City
🇨🇦 May 20
Apple Guildford Town Ctr. Apple Halifax Shopping Ctr. Apple Coquitlam Ctr.
Surrey Halifax Coquitlam
Apple Metrotown Apple Richmond Ctr. Apple Polo Park
Burnaby Richmond Winnipeg
Apple Oakridge Ctr. Apple Pacific Ctr.
Vancouver Vancouver
🇺🇸 May 21
Apple Brandon Apple University Town Center Apple International Plaza
Brandon Sarasota Tampa
Apple The Promenade at Chenal
Little Rock
🇨🇦 May 21
Apple Chinook Ctr. Apple Market Mall Apple Southgate Ctr.
Calgary Calgary Edmonton
Apple West Edmonton
Edmonton
‎Latest Update: May 18, 2:00 P.M. CDT

 

🌐 Reopening Timeline
🇨🇳 February 14China (Select Stores)
🇨🇳 March 12China (All Stores)
🇰🇷 April 18South Korea
🇦🇹 May 5Austria
🇦🇺 May 7Australia
🇩🇪 May 11Germany
🇺🇸 May 11US (Select Stores)
🇨🇭 May 12Switzerland
🇮🇹 May 19Italy (Select Stores)
🇨🇦 May 20Canada (Select Stores)

 

🔗 Resources
Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.
Apple Store App ➞ shop online, skip a temperature check
Apple Support App ➞ troubleshooting tips, Genius Support
Apple Store Online ➞ quick links to every Apple Store service
Temporary Retail Store Closure FAQ ➞ policies and procedures
Apple’s Reopening Approach ➞ a letter from Deirdre O’Brien
Delivery and Pickup ➞ no-contact delivery info
Apple Store Hours ➞ check special hours for your local store
Today at Apple at Home ➞ quick and fun creative projects

 

