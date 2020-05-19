9to5Mac Watch Time 23: Choosing fitness with David Smith

Zac is joined once again by special guest David Smith (@_DavidSmith) to discuss key opportunities for Apple’s upcoming watchOS 7 software update for Apple Watch, David’s personal fitness journey and a recent milestone, and much more.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify
Links discussed in this episode:
- 9to5Mac Watch Time 20: Watchsmith for Apple Watch with David Smith
- Watchsmith is a must-have app for unlocking new Apple Watch features with dynamic complications
- New Apple Watch faces: 2020 Pride and rainbow Gradient
- Apple releases two new Pride Edition Sport Bands for Apple Watch
- watchOS 6.2.5 enables ECG and Irregular heart rhythm notifications for Apple Watch in Saudi Arabia
- Opportunities for watchOS 7
- Choosing Fitness
- Apps by David Smith
- 9to5Mac Watch Time podcast episode 3: Apple Watch and managing mental health with Alex Cox
- 9to5Mac Watch Time Virtual 5K teaser
