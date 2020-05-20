On March 13, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. As some regions around the world begin to ease shelter in place orders, Apple is beginning to reopen its stores with additional safety procedures and a new social distancing protocol. In the US, each state has a slightly different timeline for reopening businesses, which may leave you wondering: is my Apple Store open?

Apple monitors local health data and government guidance to determine when individual store locations can safely reopen, and has detailed its comprehensive safety measures in an open letter to customers. Health and safety procedures will vary slightly from store to store based on local policies. In regions where Apple Stores have reopened, the company is focusing on service and support at the Genius Bar. Apple encourages customers to continue shopping online with the Apple Store app.

Select Apple Stores in the US began reopening on May 11. Reopening date announcements will continue across the world throughout May and into June. If you’re stuck at home, Apple has prepared Today at Apple at Home sessions hosted by Apple Store Creative Pros to boost your creativity. New sessions are added regularly.

We’ll update this article as new information is made official, so check back often.

Is My Apple Store Open?

Tap the arrow ➡️ icon on the map below to view which Apple Stores have reopened and which will reopen soon. Closed stores are marked on the map with red pins, open stores in green, and stores reopening soon are marked in yellow. Apple News readers: this article is best experienced in a web browser.

Latest Update: May 20, 4:00 P.M. CDT

🛍 Know Before You Go Face coverings are required. You’ll need a temperature check at the door. Maintain a 2-meter distance from others. Shop online. You may experience a delay entering the store. Some stores offer curbside or storefront service only. All open locations offer Apple Pickup. 🦠 COVID-19 Procedures 🏙 Store reopenings are determined city by city. 📉 Government direction and health data factor into each reopening. ⏰ Store hours and customer occupancy have been reduced. 🎨 Today at Apple sessions have been paused. 🧹 Janitorial staff clean every open store hourly. 🧽 Genius Bar products are cleaned on intake and customer return. 👥 Social distancing is enforced in customer areas and back of house. 🌤 Comprehensive mental health resources are available to all employees.

🌐 Store Status By Region Region Stores Open 🇦🇺 Australia 22 21* 🇦🇹 Austria 1 1 🇧🇪 Belgium 1 0 🇧🇷 Brazil 2 0 🇨🇦 Canada 29 8* 🇨🇳 China mainland 42 42 🇫🇷 France 20 0 🇩🇪 Germany 15 15 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 6 6 🇮🇹 Italy 17 10* 🇯🇵 Japan 10 0 🇲🇴 Macao 2 2 🇲🇽 Mexico 2 0 🇳🇱 Netherlands 3 0 🇸🇬 Singapore 2 0 🇰🇷 South Korea 1 1 🇪🇸 Spain 11 0 🇸🇪 Sweden 3 0 🇨🇭 Switzerland 4 4 🇹🇼 Taiwan 2 2 🇹🇭 Thailand 1 0 🇹🇷 Turkey 2 0 🇦🇪 UAE 3 0 🇬🇧 UK 38 0 🇺🇸 US 271 28* ‎140 of 510 Apple Stores Open ‎*Australia: On May 20, Apple announced that Apple Sydney will reopen “soon.” ‎*Canada: 12 stores will see staggered reopenings beginning May 20. ‎*Italy: 10 of 17 stores reopened May 19, excluding those in the Lombardy and Piedmont regions. ‎*US: Select stores allowed to reopen based on local guidance. ‎‎Latest Update: May 20, 4:00 P.M. CDT

🗓 Upcoming Apple Store Reopenings Apple often announces reopening dates 2-3 days in advance. 🇺🇸 May 20 Apple Vintage Faire Apple Del Monte Apple Fashion Fair Modesto Monterey Fresno Apple Valley Plaza Apple Woodland Hills Apple Penn Square Bakersfield Tulsa Oklahoma City 🇨🇦 May 20 Apple Guildford Town Ctr. Apple Halifax Shopping Ctr. Apple Coquitlam Ctr. Surrey Halifax Coquitlam Apple Metrotown Apple Richmond Ctr. Apple Polo Park Burnaby Richmond Winnipeg Apple Oakridge Ctr. Apple Pacific Ctr. Vancouver Vancouver 🇺🇸 May 21 Apple Brandon Apple University Town Center Apple International Plaza Brandon Sarasota Tampa Apple The Promenade at Chenal Little Rock 🇨🇦 May 21 Apple Chinook Ctr. Apple Market Mall Apple Southgate Ctr. Calgary Calgary Edmonton Apple West Edmonton Edmonton 🇦🇺 Soon Apple Sydney Sydney ‎‎Latest Update: May 20, 4:00 P.M. CDT

🌐 Reopening Timeline 🇨🇳 February 14 • China (Select Stores) 🇨🇳 March 12 • China (All Stores) 🇰🇷 April 18 • South Korea 🇦🇹 May 5 • Austria 🇦🇺 May 7 • Australia 🇩🇪 May 11 • Germany 🇺🇸 May 11 • US (Select Stores) 🇨🇭 May 12 • Switzerland 🇮🇹 May 19 • Italy (Select Stores) 🇨🇦 May 20 • Canada (Select Stores) ‎

