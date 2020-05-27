On March 13, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. As many regions around the world ease shelter-in-place orders, Apple is reopening its stores with additional safety procedures and a new social distancing protocol. In the US, each state has a slightly different timeline for reopening businesses, which may leave you wondering: is my Apple Store open?

Apple monitors local health data and government guidance to determine when individual store locations can safely reopen, and has detailed its comprehensive safety measures in an open letter to customers. Health and safety procedures will vary slightly from store to store based on local policies. In regions where Apple Stores have reopened, the company is focusing on service and support at the Genius Bar. Apple encourages customers to continue shopping online with the Apple Store app, as many locations are open for curbside of storefront service only.

Select Apple Stores in the US began reopening on May 11. Reopening date announcements will continue across the world throughout May and into June. If you’re staying safe at home, Apple has prepared Today at Apple at Home sessions hosted by Apple Store Creative Pros to boost your creativity. New sessions are added regularly.

We’ll update this article as new information is made official, so check back often.

Is My Apple Store Open?

Tap the arrow ➡️ icon on the map below to view which Apple Stores have reopened and which will reopen soon. Closed stores are marked on the map with red pins, open stores in green, and stores reopening soon are marked in yellow.

Note: some locations are open for curbside or storefront service only.

Latest Update: May 27, 5:30 A.M. CDT

🛍 Know Before You Go Face coverings are required. You’ll need a temperature check at the door. Maintain a 2-meter distance from others. Shop online. You may experience a delay entering the store. Some stores offer curbside or storefront service only. All open locations offer Apple Pickup. 🦠 COVID-19 Procedures 🏙 Store reopenings are determined city by city. 📉 Government direction and health data factor into each reopening. ⏰ Store hours and customer occupancy have been reduced. 🎨 Today at Apple sessions have been paused. 🧹 Janitorial staff clean every open store hourly. 🧽 Genius Bar products are cleaned on intake and customer return. 👥 Social distancing is enforced in customer areas and back of house. 🌤 Comprehensive mental health resources are available to all employees.

📍 Curbside, Storefront, Or In-Store? Apple has temporarily modified the services offered at many stores for customer safety and convenience. Reopened US stores offer 1 of 3 service levels: 🏬 In-Store Service & Sales You are welcome inside for appointments and shopping while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Store hours and customer occupancy may be reduced. 🚪 Storefront Service & Sales Online orders and prescheduled Genius Support appointments are available at Apple’s door. Walk-in support and shopping will return soon. 🚘 Curbside Service & Sales Online orders and prescheduled Genius Support appointments are available from your vehicle. An Apple team member may guide you to a designated pickup and appointment zone near Apple’s door. Walk-in support and shopping will return soon. Check the webpage for your local store to see which service level Apple currently offers. 🗓 Your Curbside Appointment When you schedule a Curbside Genius Support appointment, you’ll be asked to provide a contact number. On the day of your service, an Apple Genius will contact you with directions to your appointment.

🌐 Store Status By Region Region Stores Open 🇦🇺 Australia 22 21* 🇦🇹 Austria 1 1 🇧🇪 Belgium 1 0 🇧🇷 Brazil 2 0 🇨🇦 Canada 29 12* 🇨🇳 China mainland 42 42 🇫🇷 France 20 0 🇩🇪 Germany 15 15 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 6 6 🇮🇹 Italy 17 12* 🇯🇵 Japan 10 2* 🇲🇴 Macao 2 2 🇲🇽 Mexico 2 0 🇳🇱 Netherlands 3 0 🇸🇬 Singapore 2 0 🇰🇷 South Korea 1 1 🇪🇸 Spain 11 0 🇸🇪 Sweden 3 0* 🇨🇭 Switzerland 4 4 🇹🇼 Taiwan 2 2 🇹🇭 Thailand 1 0 🇹🇷 Turkey 2 0 🇦🇪 UAE 3 0 🇬🇧 UK 38 0 🇺🇸 US 271 32* ‎152 of 510 Apple Stores Open ‎*Australia: Apple Sydney will reopen on May 28. ‎*Canada: All stores outside of Ontario and Quebec have reopened. ‎*Italy: All stores outside of Lombardy have reopened. ‎*Japan: Apple Fukuoka and Nagoya Sakae reopened May 27. ‎*Sweden: Apple Väla Centrum and Emporia reopen May 28. ‎*US: Select stores allowed to reopen based on local guidance. ‎‎Latest Update: May 27, 5:30 A.M. CDT

🗓 Upcoming Apple Store Reopenings Apple often announces reopening dates 2-3 days in advance. 🇺🇸 May 27 ‎ Arizona ‎Apple SanTan Village ‎Apple Arrowhead ‎Apple Scottsdale Fashion Square ‎Apple Scottsdale Quarter ‎Apple La Encantada ‎ ‎ California ‎Apple 4th Street ‎Apple Brea Mall ‎Apple Burlingame ‎Apple Carlsbad ‎Apple Otay Ranch ‎Apple Corte Madera ‎Apple South Coast Plaza ‎Apple Park Visitor Center ‎Apple Infinite Loop ‎Apple Bay Street ‎Apple Irvine Spectrum Center ‎Apple Los Gatos ‎Apple Mission Viejo ‎Apple Fashion Island ‎Apple El Paseo Village ‎Apple Palo Alto ‎Apple Stanford Shopping Center ‎Apple Victoria Gardens ‎Apple Fashion Valley ‎Apple Chestnut Street ‎Apple Union Square ‎Apple Hillsdale ‎Apple State Street ‎Apple Santa Rosa Plaza ‎Apple Promenade Temecula ‎Apple The Oaks ‎Apple Broadway Plaza ‎ Florida ‎Apple Aventura ‎Apple Boca Raton ‎Apple Coconut Point ‎Apple The Galleria ‎Apple Lincoln Road ‎Apple Brickell City Centre ‎Apple Dadeland ‎Apple The Falls ‎Apple Waterside Shops ‎Apple The Gardens Mall ‎Apple Wellington Green ‎ ‎ Indiana ‎Apple University Park Mall ‎ ‎ Kansas ‎Apple Leawood ‎ ‎ Kentucky ‎Apple Fayette Mall ‎Apple Oxmoor ‎ ‎ Georgia ‎Apple Avalon ‎Apple Cumberland Mall ‎Apple Lenox Square ‎Apple Perimeter ‎Apple Augusta ‎Apple Mall of Georgia ‎ ‎ Missouri ‎Apple Country Club Plaza ‎Apple Saint Louis Galleria ‎Apple West County ‎ ‎ Nevada ‎Apple Summerlin ‎Apple Town Square ‎Apple Summit Sierra ‎ ‎ New Mexico ‎Apple ABQ Uptown ‎ ‎ New York ‎Apple Syracuse ‎Apple Eastview ‎ ‎Ohio ‎Apple Summit Mall ‎Apple The Greene ‎Apple Kenwood Towne Centre ‎Apple Easton Town Center ‎Apple Polaris Fashion Place ‎Apple Crocker Park ‎Apple Eton ‎ ‎ Oregon ‎Apple Pioneer Place ‎ ‎Pennsylvania ‎Apple Shadyside ‎ ‎ South Carolina ‎Apple Haywood Mall ‎ ‎ Tennessee ‎Apple CoolSprings Galleria ‎Apple West Town Mall ‎ ‎ Texas ‎Apple Barton Creek ‎Apple Domain NORTHSIDE ‎Apple Galleria Dallas ‎Apple Knox Street ‎Apple NorthPark Center ‎Apple Cielo Vista Mall ‎Apple University Park Village ‎Apple Baybrook ‎Apple Highland Village ‎Apple Houston Galleria ‎Apple Memorial City ‎Apple Willowbrook Mall ‎Apple La Cantera ‎Apple North Star ‎Apple Southlake Town Square ‎Apple First Colony Mall ‎Apple The Woodlands ‎ ‎ Utah ‎Apple Station Park ‎Apple Fashion Place ‎Apple City Creek Center ‎ ‎Wisconsin ‎Apple Hilldale 🇯🇵 May 27 Apple Fukuoka Apple Nagoya Sakae Fukuoka Nagoya 🇮🇹 May 27 Apple Le Gru Apple Via Roma Grugliasco Torino 🇦🇺 May 28 Apple Sydney Sydney 🇸🇪 May 28 Apple Väla Centrum Apple Emporia Helsingborg Malmö 🇺🇸 May 28 Apple Northlake Mall Apple SouthPark Apple Friendly Center Charlotte Charlotte Greensboro Apple Lynnhaven Mall Apple MacArthur Center Virginia Beach Norfolk 🇺🇸 May 29 Apple UTC Apple North County Apple Briarwood San Diego Escondido Ann Arbor Apple Partridge Creek Apple Eastwood Towne Center Apple Twelve Oaks Clinton Township Lansing Novi Apple Somerset Troy ‎‎Latest Update: May 27, 5:30 A.M. CDT

🌐 Reopening Timeline 🇨🇳 February 14 • China (Select Stores) 🇨🇳 March 12 • China (All Stores) 🇰🇷 April 18 • South Korea 🇦🇹 May 5 • Austria 🇦🇺 May 7 • Australia (Select Stores) 🇩🇪 May 11 • Germany 🇺🇸 May 11 • US (Select Stores) 🇨🇭 May 12 • Switzerland 🇮🇹 May 19 • Italy (Select Stores) 🇨🇦 May 20 • Canada (Select Stores) 🇯🇵 May 27 • Japan (Select Stores) 🇦🇺 May 28 • Australia (All Stores) 🇸🇪 May 28 • Sweden (Select Stores) ‎

