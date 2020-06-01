Get cash in the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals for June 2020

We’re well into 2020 now, and if you missed the fall smartphone upgrade cycle, you might be thinking it’s time to upgrade all those old devices. But if you’re buying a new iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device for yourself or a loved one this year, what are you to do with all your old gear? Why not get some cash for those devices? This month’s deals below…
There are many ways to sell your iPhone and other Apple devices and ensure they’re properly recycled or reused. For newer devices, we recommend our very own trade-in partner MyPhones Unlimited, which offers competitive trade in values (in cash!) for the full range of Apple devices — from iPhone, to iPad, to MacBook. Apple Trade In is also a popular option, and if you’re going to be purchasing a new Apple product with the funds anyway, an Apple Store gift card might not be a turn-off for you.
Other sites like Gazelle and Decluttr, or even your cellular carrier (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint all have trade in programs) might be worth checking out as well. Here’s a sampling of some of the best trade-in offers we were able to find for September…
iPhone trade-in values
How much is your iPhone 8 worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $120 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $140 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $140 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $189 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $199 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
How much is your iPhone X worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $240 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- Gazelle: $203 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Apple Trade-In: $320 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: $230 (64GB, carrier model, good)
How much is your iPhone XS worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $290 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $310 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $310 Apple Gift Card (any capacity, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $313 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: $275 (64GB, carrier model, good)
How much is your iPhone 11 worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $375 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $475 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: Not yet available
- Gazelle: $323 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $387 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: Not yet available
How much is your iPhone 11 Pro worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $475 cash (64GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac $500 cash (256GB, unlocked, good) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: Not yet available
- Gazelle: $481 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $554 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Best Buy: Not yet available
iPad trade-in values
How much is your iPad Pro worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $450 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
- Gazelle: $247 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $292 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $460 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)
How much is your iPad Air worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $150 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 64GB, WiFi, good)(Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 256GB, WiFi, good)(Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $40+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)
- Gazelle: $123 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 64GB, WiFi, good)
- Gazelle: $160 cash (iPad Air 3rd gen, 256GB, WiFi, good)
MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods trade-in values
How much is your MacBook Pro worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (Late-2016, base model, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (Mid-2017, base model, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (2016, 13-inch, Touch Bar, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (2017, 13-inch, Touch Bar, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $500 cash (2018, 13-inch, Touch Bar, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $750 cash (2018, 15-inch, Touch Bar, good) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $850 cash (2019, 15-inch, Touch Bar, good) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: $300 – Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)
How much is your Apple Watch worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (aluminum Series 1, 42mm) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $40 cash (aluminum Series 2, 42mm) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $70 cash (aluminum Series 3, 42mm, GPS) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $120 cash (aluminum Series 4, 44mm, GPS) (Support the site!)
- Apple Trade-In: Up to $150 Apple Gift Card (varies)
How much are your AirPods worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $25 cash (1st gen, good condition) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $30 cash (2nd gen, good condition) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $40 cash (2nd gen wireless, good condition) (Support the site!)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $100 cash (AirPods Pro, good condition) (Support the site!)
Older iPhone and Apple devices can be dropped off at Best Buy, Staples, and Apple Stores for free recycling if you just want to ensure minimal environmental impact.
Be sure to check out the following guides for more detailed information on your device trade in options:
- How to Trade in Your iPhone — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your iPad — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your Apple Watch — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your MacBook — The Ultimate Guide
- How to Trade in Your AirPods — The Ultimate Guide
