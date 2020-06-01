One measure Apple has taken to help with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is allowing Apple Card customers to skip their payments with no penalty or interest. However, the offer isn’t automatic, read on for how to get it set up for your account.

Update 4/1: Extended to April.

Update 5/1: Extended to May.

Update 6/1: Extended to June.

Over the weekend, Apple started sharing emails with Apple Card customers giving a heads up that it would be allowing them to skip payments without interest.

How to skip your Apple Card payment without interest

In the Wallet app on your iPhone, you can send a message to Apple Card support asking saying something like, “I’d like to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program.” Alternatively, you can follow this link that will open an Apple Business Chat with Apple Card Customer support with the request pre-filled in the text field.

For more info on Apple Card support, you can check out Apple’s landing page here.

And don’t forget that many banks and financial institutions are offering support and exceptions during the pandemic, so check in with the other banks you do business with for ways to get help with credit cards and other accounts beyond your Apple Card if you’re in need.

Apple has been very proactive in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. It closed all of its retail stores (except for those reopening in China) starting last weekend, is expediting the review process for COVID-19-related apps from reputable sources, and donating to the Silicon Valley Strong initiative.

Silicon Valley is our home and we know the coming weeks will bring untold challenges for the many small businesses in our community. We are supporting #SiliconValleyStrong to help our neighbors get through these unprecedented times. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 18, 2020

In other Apple Card news over the past few months, Apple brought some basic export support for Apple card transactions and CEO Tim Cook shared during the company’s last earnings call at the end of April that it will also bring more financing deals to consumers with Apple Card beyond iPhone.

