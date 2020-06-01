Pandora brings customizable ‘Modes’ to Qmunity station, launching Pride-themed Snapchat lens

After launching ‘Modes’ back in 2019, Pandora is bringing this feature to offer a customized listening experience to its first genre-based station as well as lending some of its music tech to a new Pride-themed Snapchat lens.

Pandora detailed the new Modes availability in a blog post today. Qmunity is the first genre-based station to get Modes and it sounds like more should follow.

Qmunity / “Future of Pride” Mode

The station will launch as one of Pandora’s first genre stations to feature its Mode functionality, giving listeners more control over the types of songs played on the station with selectable “modes” that are thematic. Check out the Qmunity station and Future of Pride Mode on Pandora and across additional platforms including Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex!

Here are more details on what you’ll find on the new station with Modes feature:

Beginning today, listeners can tune into our just-launched Qmunity station sponsored by Xfinity to help them celebrate Pride however and wherever they may be rocking out. Qmunity will include iconic Pride anthems from Madonna, Whitney Houston, and ABBA, but will also have a “Future of Pride” Mode, which will allow listeners to tune the station to play more music from emerging artists like Sam Smith, Kim Petras, and Troye Sivan.

At the end of the month, Pandora will also be partnering with Snapchat in launching a new Pride-themed lens that will let users make their own tracks.

On June 28, Pandora will team up with Snapchat for a Lens that allows users to create their own unique song and AR experience with brand-new technology. Snapchatters can tap to remix the music and effects within the Lens, celebrating Pride with their own customized anthem!

Pandora is a free download from the App Store.

