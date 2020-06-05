On March 13, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. As many regions around the world ease shelter-in-place orders, Apple is reopening its stores with additional safety procedures and a new social distancing protocol. In the US, each state has a slightly different timeline for reopening businesses, which may leave you wondering: is my Apple Store open?

Update: Apple temporarily closed the majority of its reopened US retail stores on May 31 in wake of protests and looting. Some locations are gradually reopening, but those with sustained damage may be closed for an extended period. Here are the US stores open June 5.

Apple monitors local health data and government guidance to determine when individual store locations can safely reopen, and has detailed its comprehensive safety measures in an open letter to customers. Health and safety procedures will vary slightly from store to store based on local policies. In regions where Apple Stores have reopened, the company is focusing on service and support at the Genius Bar. Apple encourages customers to continue shopping online with the Apple Store app, as many locations are open for curbside of storefront service only.

Select Apple Stores in the US began reopening on May 11. Reopening date announcements will continue across the world throughout June. If you’re staying safe at home, Apple has prepared Today at Apple at Home sessions hosted by Apple Store Creative Pros to boost your creativity. New sessions are added regularly.

Is My Apple Store Open?

Tap the arrow ➡️ icon on the map below to view which Apple Stores have reopened and which will reopen soon.

Note: some locations are open for curbside or storefront service only.

Latest Update: June 5, 10:00 A.M. CDT

🛍 Know Before You Go Face coverings are required. You’ll need a temperature check at the door. Maintain a 2-meter distance from others. Shop online. You may experience a delay entering the store. Some stores offer curbside or storefront service only. All open locations offer Apple Pickup. 🦠 COVID-19 Procedures 🏙 Store reopenings are determined city by city. 📉 Government direction and health data factor into each reopening. ⏰ Store hours and customer occupancy have been reduced. 🎨 Today at Apple sessions have been paused. 🧹 Janitorial staff clean every open store hourly. 🧽 Genius Bar products are cleaned on intake and customer return. 👥 Social distancing is enforced in customer areas and back of house. 🌤 Comprehensive mental health resources are available to all employees.

📍 Curbside, Storefront, Or In-Store? Apple has temporarily modified the services offered at many stores for customer safety and convenience. Reopened US stores offer 1 of 3 service levels: 🏬 In-Store Service & Sales You are welcome inside for appointments and shopping while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Store hours and customer occupancy may be reduced. 🚪 Storefront Service & Sales Online orders and prescheduled Genius Support appointments are available at Apple’s door. Walk-in support and shopping will return soon. 🚘 Curbside Service & Sales Online orders and prescheduled Genius Support appointments are available from your vehicle. An Apple team member may guide you to a designated pickup and appointment zone near Apple’s door. Walk-in support and shopping will return soon. Check the webpage for your local store to see which service level Apple currently offers. 🗓 Your Curbside Appointment When you schedule a Curbside Genius Support appointment, you’ll be asked to provide a contact number. On the day of your service, an Apple Genius will contact you with directions to your appointment.

🌐 Store Status By Region Region Stores Open 🇦🇺 Australia 22 22 🇦🇹 Austria 1 1 🇧🇪 Belgium 1 1 🇧🇷 Brazil 2 0 🇨🇦 Canada 29 12* 🇨🇳 China mainland 42 42 🇫🇷 France 20 0 🇩🇪 Germany 15 15 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 6 6 🇮🇹 Italy 17 17 🇯🇵 Japan 10 10 🇲🇴 Macao 2 2 🇲🇽 Mexico 2 0 🇳🇱 Netherlands 3 0 🇸🇬 Singapore 2 0 🇰🇷 South Korea 1 1 🇪🇸 Spain 11 4* 🇸🇪 Sweden 3 2* 🇨🇭 Switzerland 4 4 🇹🇼 Taiwan 2 2 🇹🇭 Thailand 1 1 🇹🇷 Turkey 2 0* 🇦🇪 UAE 3 0 🇬🇧 UK 38 0 🇺🇸 US 271 135* ‎277 of 510 Apple Stores Open** ‎*Canada: All stores outside of Ontario and Quebec have reopened. ‎*Spain: 4 of 11 stores reopened June 4. ‎*Sweden: Apple Väla Centrum and Emporia reopened May 28. ‎*Turkey: Apple Zorlu Center and Akasya reopen June 8. ‎*US: Select stores allowed to reopen based on local guidance. ‎**Five previously reopened US stores are closed indefinitely due to looting and vandalism. ‎‎Latest Update: June 5, 10:00 A.M. CDT

🗓 Upcoming Apple Store Reopenings Apple often announces reopening dates 2-3 days in advance. 🇹🇷 June 8 Apple Zorlu Center Apple Akasya Istanbul Istanbul ‎‎Latest Update: June 5, 10:00 A.M. CDT

🌐 Reopening Timeline 🇨🇳 February 14 • China (Select Stores) 🇨🇳 March 12 • China (All Stores) 🇰🇷 April 18 • South Korea 🇦🇹 May 5 • Austria 🇦🇺 May 7 • Australia (Select Stores) 🇩🇪 May 11 • Germany 🇺🇸 May 11 • US (Select Stores) 🇨🇭 May 12 • Switzerland 🇮🇹 May 19 • Italy (Select Stores) 🇨🇦 May 20 • Canada (Select Stores) 🇯🇵 May 27 • Japan (Select Stores) 🇦🇺 May 28 • Australia (All Stores) 🇸🇪 May 28 • Sweden (Select Stores) 🇹🇭 June 1 • Thailand 🇯🇵 June 3 • Japan (All Stores) 🇧🇪 June 4 • Belgium 🇪🇸 June 4 • Spain (Select Stores) 🇮🇹 June 4 • Italy (All Stores) 🇹🇷 June 8 • Turkey ‎

