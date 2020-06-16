On March 13, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of Greater China in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. As many regions around the world ease shelter-in-place orders, Apple is reopening its stores with additional safety procedures and a new social distancing protocol. In the US, each state has a slightly different timeline for reopening businesses, which may leave you wondering: is my Apple Store open?

Apple monitors local health data and government guidance to determine when individual store locations can safely reopen, and has detailed its comprehensive safety measures in an open letter to customers . Health and safety procedures will vary slightly from store to store based on local policies. In regions where Apple Stores have reopened, the company is focusing on service and support at the Genius Bar. Apple encourages customers to continue shopping online with the Apple Store app, as many locations are open for appointment, curbside, or storefront service only.

Select Apple Stores in the US began reopening on May 11. Reopening date announcements will continue across the world throughout June. If you’re staying safe at home, Apple has prepared Today at Apple at Home sessions hosted by Apple Store Creative Pros to boost your creativity. New sessions are added regularly.

We’ll update this article as new information is made official, so check back often.

Is My Apple Store Open?

Tap the arrow ➡️ icon on the map below to view which Apple Stores have reopened and which will reopen soon.

Note: some locations are open for appointment, curbside, or storefront service only.

Latest Update: June 16, 1:30 P.M. CDT

🛍 Know Before You Go Face coverings are required. You’ll need a temperature check at the door. Maintain a 2-meter distance from others. Shop online. You may experience a delay entering the store. Some stores offer appointment, curbside, or storefront service only. All open locations offer Apple Pickup. 🦠 COVID-19 Procedures 🏙 Store reopenings are determined city by city. 📉 Government direction and health data factor into each reopening. ⏰ Store hours and customer occupancy have been reduced. 🎨 Today at Apple sessions have been paused. 🧹 Janitorial staff clean every open store hourly. 🧽 Genius Bar products are cleaned on intake and customer return. 👥 Social distancing is enforced in customer areas and back of house. 🌤 Comprehensive mental health resources are available to all employees.

📍 Curbside, Storefront, Or In-Store? Apple has temporarily modified the services offered at many stores for customer safety and convenience. Reopened US stores offer 1 of 3 service levels: 🏬 In-Store Service & Sales You are welcome inside for appointments and shopping while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Store hours and customer occupancy may be reduced. 🚪 Storefront Service & Sales Online orders and prescheduled Genius Support appointments are available at Apple’s door. Walk-in support and shopping will return soon. 🚘 Curbside Service & Sales Online orders and prescheduled Genius Support appointments are available from your vehicle. An Apple team member may guide you to a designated pickup and appointment zone near Apple’s door. Walk-in support and shopping will return soon. Check the webpage for your local store to see which service level Apple currently offers. 🗓 Your Curbside Appointment When you schedule a Curbside Genius Support appointment, you’ll be asked to provide a contact number. On the day of your service, an Apple Genius will contact you with directions to your appointment.

🌐 Store Status By Region Region Stores Open 🇦🇺 Australia 22 22 🇦🇹 Austria 1 1 🇧🇪 Belgium 1 1 🇧🇷 Brazil 2 0 🇨🇦 Canada 29 12* 🇨🇳 China mainland 42 42 🇫🇷 France 20 20 🇩🇪 Germany 15 15 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 6 6 🇮🇹 Italy 17 17 🇯🇵 Japan 10 10 🇲🇴 Macao 2 2 🇲🇽 Mexico 2 0 🇳🇱 Netherlands 3 3 🇸🇬 Singapore 2 0 🇰🇷 South Korea 1 1 🇪🇸 Spain 11 11 🇸🇪 Sweden 3 3 🇨🇭 Switzerland 4 4 🇹🇼 Taiwan 2 2 🇹🇭 Thailand 1 1 🇹🇷 Turkey 2 2 🇦🇪 UAE 3 3 🇬🇧 UK 38 33* 🇺🇸 US 271 154* ‎365 of 510 Apple Stores Open** ‎*Canada: Select stores in Ontario and Quebec remain temporarily closed. ‎*US: Select stores allowed to reopen based on local guidance. ‎*UK: Stores in Scotland and Wales remain temporarily closed. ‎**Four previously reopened US stores are closed indefinitely due to looting and vandalism. ‎‎Latest Update: June 16, 8:00 P.M. CDT

🗓 Upcoming Apple Store Reopenings 🇺🇸 June 16 Apple Ross Park Apple South Hills Village Pittsburgh Pittsburgh 🇨🇦 June 17 Apple Masonville Apple Bayshore Shopping Centre Apple Rideau London Ottawa Ottawa Apple Conestoga Apple Place Ste-Foy Waterloo Quebec City 🇺🇸 June 17 Apple Topanga Apple Los Cerritos Apple The Americana at Brand Canoga Park Cerritos Glendale Apple Glendale Galleria Apple Beverly Center Apple Manhattan Village Glendale Los Angeles Manhattan Beach Apple Northridge Apple Pasadena Apple Third Street Promenade Northridge Pasadena Santa Monica Apple Sherman Oaks Apple Valencia Town Center Apple Danbury Fair Mall Sherman Oaks Valencia Danbury Apple Greenwich Avenue Apple New Haven Apple SoNo Collection Greenwich New Haven Norwalk Apple Trumbull Apple Christiana Mall Apple The Fashion Mall at Keystone Trumbull Newark Indianapolis Apple Mall of Louisiana Apple Lakeside Shopping Center Apple South Shore Baton Rouge Metairie Braintree Apple Woodland Apple Renaissance at Colony Park Apple The Mall of New Hampshire Grand Rapids Ridgeland Manchester Apple Pheasant Lane Apple Rockingham Park Apple Bridgewater Nashua Salem Bridgewater Apple Menlo Park Apple Freehold Raceway Mall Apple Willow Grove Park Edison Freehold Willow Grove Apple Garden State Plaza Apple Rockaway Apple Short Hills Paramus Rockaway Short Hills Apple Willowbrook Apple Tice’s Corner Apple Downtown Brooklyn Wayne Woodcliff Lake Brooklyn Apple Williamsburg Apple Queens Center Apple Roosevelt Field Brooklyn Elmhurst Garden City Apple Walt Whitman Apple Smith Haven Apple Manhasset Huntington Station Lake Grove Manhasset Apple Nanuet Apple Fifth Avenue Apple Grand Central Nanuet New York New York Apple SoHo Apple Upper East Side Apple Upper West Side New York New York New York Apple West 14th Street Apple Staten Island Apple The Westchester New York Staten Island White Plains Apple Ridge Hill Apple Suburban Square Apple King Of Prussia Yonkers Ardmore King Of Prussia Apple Lehigh Valley White Hall 🇺🇸 June 20 Apple Westfarms Apple Evergreen Walk Apple Boylston Street Farmington South Windsor Boston Apple Burlington Apple Cambridgside Apple Chestnut Hill Burlington Cambridge Chestnut Hill Apple Legacy Place Apple Derby Street Apple Holyoke Dedham Hingham Holyoke Apple MarketStreet Apple Solomon Pond Mall Apple Natick Lynnfield Marlborough Natick Apple Cherry Hill Apple Quaker Bridge Apple Sagemore Cherry Hill Lawrence Township Marlton Apple Park City Lancaster ‎‎Latest Update: June 16, 8:00 P.M. CDT

🌐 Reopening Timeline 🇨🇳 February 14 • China (Select Stores) 🇨🇳 March 12 • China (All Stores) 🇰🇷 April 18 • South Korea 🇦🇹 May 5 • Austria 🇦🇺 May 7 • Australia (Select Stores) 🇩🇪 May 11 • Germany 🇺🇸 May 11 • US (Select Stores) 🇨🇭 May 12 • Switzerland 🇮🇹 May 19 • Italy (Select Stores) 🇨🇦 May 20 • Canada (Select Stores) 🇯🇵 May 27 • Japan (Select Stores) 🇦🇺 May 28 • Australia (All Stores) 🇸🇪 May 28 • Sweden (Select Stores) 🇹🇭 June 1 • Thailand 🇯🇵 June 3 • Japan (All Stores) 🇧🇪 June 4 • Belgium 🇪🇸 June 4 • Spain (Select Stores) 🇮🇹 June 4 • Italy (All Stores) 🇪🇸 June 8 • Spain (All Stores) 🇹🇷 June 8 • Turkey 🇦🇪 June 8 • UAE 🇫🇷 June 9 • France 🇸🇪 June 10 • Sweden (All Stores) 🇳🇱 June 10 • Netherlands 🇬🇧 June 15 • UK (Select Stores) ‎

